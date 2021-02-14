2021 budget: Oguta, Makurdi River Ports get N750m despite Amaechi’s unviability declaration

Despite the recent declaration by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi that the Oguta, Onitsha and Baro rivers ports are not viable and would not be functional, the Federal Ministry of Transportation went ahead to appropriate the sum of N350 million in the 2021 Budget Act for the construction of Oguta River in Imo State, South East Nigeria

The ministry further appropriated a whopping sum of N400 million for the design/ construction of Mukurdi River Port facilities in Benue State.

The Minister had in an interview on NTA said that the Oguta Port, which people in the South East are clamouring for its reconstruction, can never be functional unless the Bridge across Urashi River built by the Rivers State Government is pulled down.

In the viral interview, Amaechi had in an answer to a specific question on why the Baro River Port is yet to commence operation over two years it was constructed, he said the Baro, Onitsha and Lokoja River ports would not be functional because it won’t be cost effective to put them into use.

He said to get ocean going vessels to be moving cargo to Onisha, Lokoja and Baro River ports, the River Niger needs to be dredged to required draught as the current depth is an average of 2.5 meters.

According to him, government is building the river ports to satisfy the peoples’ demand not that it believes in their viability.

Amaechi said while government is inter ested in internal transportation and intermodalism, it will be economical (cheaper and faster) to transport goods and service using the rail transport network which the Buhari administration is working very hard to construct across the country.

Going by the Minister assertion, the purpose of N750 million appropriated in the Budget for the construction of the two river ports will never be realised as they will be left to rot away after construction like the Onitsha and Baro River ports.

Recall that before the outbreak of the civil war in Nigeria, the Baro River Port was the major means of transporting the famous groundnut pyramids and hides and skins to the international market.

The move for the revival of old River ports in Oguta, Lokoja and Baro and construction of Onitsha and Makurdi River ports which had been on before the coming of the Buhari administration was aimed at decongesting the ports in Lagos, enhance multimodal transportation, reduce logistics cost in the country which is the highest in the world, and develop internal water transport.

