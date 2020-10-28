News

2021 Budget: Paucity of funds may truncate Niger Delta development – Akpabio

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday expressed concerns that paucity of fund might truncate President Muhammadu Buhari’s developmental vision for the Niger Delta region. Akpabio expressed the concerns during the 2021 budget defence session before the Senate Committee on Niger Delta, where he lamented what he described as the dwindling budgetary allocations and releases to the ministry over the years.

He, therefore, solicited the assistance of the Committee in upward review of the ministry’s budgetary allocation, saying that paucity of funds was responsible for the plethora of abandoned and uncompleted projects in the region. Akpabio told the Committee that the sum of N26,592,560,900,400 proposed for the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in the 2021 budget was grossly inadequate in the face of the mandate and goals of the ministry to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the region.

He said: “The capital estimate reveals that the sum of N15,000,000,000 out of N19,533,720,033 for capital infrastructure project was allocated to the East-West Road (Sections I- IV) alone, on the order of Mr. President. This leaves N4,533,720,033 for the other infrastructural projects.”

The Minister, however, lamented that inadequate funding had led to the derailment of the programmes of engagement of youths and women of the region, reduced training for knowledge acquisition, poor performance and protracted delay in project delivery and intermittent disruption by youths who chase away contractors from sites. While soliciting the assistance of the Committee, the Minister said: “Mr. Chairman, distinguished members, arising from the dwindling budgetary allocation and the increasing level of outstanding liabilities; we wish to solicit additional funding to enable the ministry to deliver on Mr. President’s mandate for the Niger Delta region.”

A total budgetary proposal of the sum of N26,592,560,040 was allocated to the ministry comprising of N1,443,111,339 for Personnel, N877,089,120 for overhead and N24,272,359,581 for capital expenditure.

