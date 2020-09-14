News

2021 budget: Presidency gets N10bn expenditure ceiling

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The latest budget circular from the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has pegged the expenditure budget of the Presidency for the 2021 pre-bilateral proposal fiscal year at N10 billion.

 

This is down from the N15.3 billion approved for it in the revised 2020 budget as passed by the National Assembly. This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by Deputy Director, Information, State House, Attah Esa.

 

According to Esa, Federal Government’s agencies in the Presidency held consultations at the weekend based on this development. The Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr. Tijjani Umar, led the virtual 2021 budget bilateral meeting between government agencies under the Presidency and officials of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

 

The meeting took place at the conference room of the State House administrative block. It was attended by Chief Executives and key budget, finance and accounts staff of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

 

The Permanent Secretary said: “The preparation of the 2021 budget estimates takes into consideration the policies and strategies contained in the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP), which is the Federal Government pre-budget statement.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

ASUU decries schools reopening without safety COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo and Adewale Momoh

…says hike in fuel price, electricity tariff callous   Chairman Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Akinwole, yesterday faulted moves by government to reopen schools without taking responsibility for schools to meet COVID-19 precautionary guidelines.   Akinwole stated this in Ibadan, Oyo state capital while speaking with journalists, noting that […]
News

Nigeria: The problem of memory

Posted on Author   By Arinze Oduah

  On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African-American was killed by Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. This set off a chain of events around the world, including the pulling down of monuments to chattel slavery and the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. On May 26, 2020, I fortuitously participated […]
News

When ANDP rattled Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

After a verdict that dismissed three petitions against Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State, many had thought that the endless litigations against his election were over. But like a bolt from the blues, his election was annulled last week following a petition by one unknown party. Pauline Onyibe reports from Yenagoa on the confusion that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: