2021 budget: Presidency gets N10bn expenditure ceiling

The latest budget circular from the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has pegged the expenditure budget of the Presidency for the 2021 pre-bilateral proposal fiscal year at N10 billion.

This is down from the N15.3 billion approved for it in the revised 2020 budget as passed by the National Assembly. This was disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by Deputy Director, Information, State House, Attah Esa.

According to Esa, Federal Government’s agencies in the Presidency held consultations at the weekend based on this development. The Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr. Tijjani Umar, led the virtual 2021 budget bilateral meeting between government agencies under the Presidency and officials of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

The meeting took place at the conference room of the State House administrative block. It was attended by Chief Executives and key budget, finance and accounts staff of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Permanent Secretary said: “The preparation of the 2021 budget estimates takes into consideration the policies and strategies contained in the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP), which is the Federal Government pre-budget statement.”

