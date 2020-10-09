News

2021 budget proposal contravenes Fiscal Responsibility Act – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the 2021 Budget proposal presented before the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday contravened the 2007 Fiscal Responsibility Act.

Atiku in a statement noted that part II, section 12(1) of the Act states that aggregate expenditure and the aggregate amount appropriated by the National Assembly for each financial year shall not be more than the estimated aggregate revenue plus a deficit.

He also added that the Act says the expenditure shall not exceed three per cent of the estimated gross domestic product (GDP).

Atiku noted that the budget deficit in the proposal is ₦5.21 trillion, which he said amount to over 3.5 per cent of Nigeria’s 2019 GDP.

“This is contrary to the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria had a GDP of approximately $447 billion in 2019.

“Three per cent of this amount is $13. 3 billion, which at the current official exchange rate of ₦379 to $1, gives you a figure of ₦5.07 trillion.

“So clearly, the budget deficit of ₦5.21 trillion, as announced by President Buhari, is above three per cent of our GDP and is therefore in contravention of the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007.

“Even more disturbing is the fact that our GDP has fallen sharply from its 2019 figures, and has been projected by the World Bank and other multilateral institutions at somewhere between $400 billion and $350 billion. Meaning that in actual sense, the ₦5.21 trillion budget deficit is actually far above the three per cent threshold stipulated by the FRA.

“That this escaped the notice of the Buhari administration shows a glaring lack of rigour in the formulation of the budget. A very disturbing development,” he said.

The former vice president said the deficit showed the precarious state of the nation’s finances, which he noted, have since been overburdened by excessive borrowing on the part of the Buhari administration.

Our Reporters

