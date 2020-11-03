News

2021 Budget: Reps insist MDAs must remit 25% IGR

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

 

 

 

The House of Representatives yesterday stressed the need for revenue generating agencies of government to remit 25 per cent internally generated revenues into the federation account as stipulated by extant laws.

 

The chairman of the House Committee on Healthcare Services, Hon. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, (APC, Kebbi), stated this while addressing agencies at the resumed budget defence session in Abuja yesterday. The lawmaker stressed that it was only through such remittances that government can effectively finance the 2021 budget.

 

He said: “Let’s also try to emphasize that revenues generated by MDAs are supposed to be remitted to the Federal Government in their right percentage. “With that, the amount of revenue needed to finance the budget every year will be drastically reduced.

 

That is if all revenue generating MDAs remit what’s due to government in all honesty and truth — and as and when due. “So, this committee will do its due diligence in looking at the revenues of agencies under our purview and ensure that the right amount is remitted before consideration for their 2021 budget proposals”, Sununu said.

 

Meanwhile, the committee rejected budget proposals from four different agencies after it was discovered that they could not provide records of 25 per cent remittances of their IGR.

 

They include the Medical Science Laboratory Council of Nigeria, Radiographers Registration Council of Nigeria, the Nigeria Pharmaceutical Research Institute (NIPRI) as well as the Community Health Practitioners Registration Board.

 

Similarly, the Dental and Medical Council of Nigeria was turned away due to the absence of its chief executive. Those who were attended to were the Nursing and Midwifery Registration Council, as well as the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research, Yaba Lag

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

EdoJobs partners Songhai Labs Cameroon to train 10,000 youths

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Edo State Government through the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) in conjunction with Songhai Labs Cameroon has rolled out technology innovation and capacity building opportunities that would benefit not less than 10,000 youths in the state to drive inclusive growth.     Managing Director of EdoJobs, Ukinebo Dare, in a chat with journalists, […]
News

Illegal encroachment: Lagos to demolish buildings, shanties

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

*Gives seven-day ultimatum to mechanics, food vendors to vacate Apapa Indications emerged on Sunday that offocials of the Lagos State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences Unit have concluded arrangements to demolish illegal structures encroached on ‘Idera Land Scheme’ in lbeju Lekki axis of the state. The agency, which disclosed this, also warned miscreants, illegal […]
News

COVID-19: Reps direct NCDC to test Multichoice CEO

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives yesterday advised the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to test the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multichoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe for COVID-19. The advice was given by the House ad hoc committee investigating the non-implementation of pay as you go tariff plan by broadcast satellite providers following the absence […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: