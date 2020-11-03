2021 Budget: Reps insist MDAs must remit 25% IGR

The House of Representatives yesterday stressed the need for revenue generating agencies of government to remit 25 per cent internally generated revenues into the federation account as stipulated by extant laws.

The chairman of the House Committee on Healthcare Services, Hon. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, (APC, Kebbi), stated this while addressing agencies at the resumed budget defence session in Abuja yesterday. The lawmaker stressed that it was only through such remittances that government can effectively finance the 2021 budget.

He said: “Let’s also try to emphasize that revenues generated by MDAs are supposed to be remitted to the Federal Government in their right percentage. “With that, the amount of revenue needed to finance the budget every year will be drastically reduced.

That is if all revenue generating MDAs remit what’s due to government in all honesty and truth — and as and when due. “So, this committee will do its due diligence in looking at the revenues of agencies under our purview and ensure that the right amount is remitted before consideration for their 2021 budget proposals”, Sununu said.

Meanwhile, the committee rejected budget proposals from four different agencies after it was discovered that they could not provide records of 25 per cent remittances of their IGR.

They include the Medical Science Laboratory Council of Nigeria, Radiographers Registration Council of Nigeria, the Nigeria Pharmaceutical Research Institute (NIPRI) as well as the Community Health Practitioners Registration Board.

Similarly, the Dental and Medical Council of Nigeria was turned away due to the absence of its chief executive. Those who were attended to were the Nursing and Midwifery Registration Council, as well as the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research, Yaba Lag

