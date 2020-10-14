News

2021 Budget: Reps want increase in capital expenditure

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives yesterday began deliberations on the 2021 Appropriation Bill with majority of them calling for a beef up of the capital component, expressing concerns on the high ratio of recurrent expenditure, despite the huge infrastructure deficits in the country. President Muhammadu Buhari had, last Thursday, laid before a joint session of the National Assembly, the budget bill, proposing an aggregate expenditure of N13.08 trillion for the 2021 fiscal year.

Before the commencement of debate, chairman of the committee on appropriation, Hon. Muktar Betara, had given a summary of the proposed budget and stressed the need to pass it on time. In his contribution, Hon. Ahmad Yunusa who commended the early presentation of the budget, however said there were areas that needed to be tinkered with.

“The National Assembly has been trying to reduce the cost of governance. We need to bridge the gap between the capital and the recurrent expenditure,” he said. Also speaking, Hon. Stanley Akinjide underscored the need for relevant regulatory agencies to adopt new technologies in order to curb corruption as well as block leakages and reduce the cost of governance. Hon. Leke Abejide noted that the budget estimates as proposed by the President cannot make any meaningful impact on the citizens. He, therefore, urged the House to redirect funds to more productive sectors that could help in enhancing revenue generation.

In his argument, Hon. Mark Gbillah demanded that the budget should be withdrawn, since it was not in compliance with Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007, as, according to him, the threshold of deficit recommended by the Act was exceeded in the 2021 budget.

He was ruled out of order by Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, who noted that the document before the House was yet a proposal. Debate on the bill, however, continues today and it is expected that at the conclusion of debate, it would be committed to the standing committees of the House for further engagement with ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Mailafia: Powerful forces want to silence me

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…Na’Abba, Utomi, others threaten ‘major mass action’ A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Obadiah Mailafia, yesterday cried out over the unending invitations and interrogations by the Department of State Security (DSS), and the Nigeria Police, at the same time, alleging that, “some silent forces were out to silence him”. […]
News

Anchor Borrowers: NASC, CBN partner with 1m wheat farmers

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC ) said it had started discussion with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Seed Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria ( SEEDAN) and other organisations to extend the Anchor Borrowers programme to about one million wheat farmers across the country. NASC Director General, Dr. Philip Ojo, who disclosed this in Abuja, […]
News

NCC creates new department to accelerate digital economy

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

In continuation of its renewed strategy and vigour for effective delivery of its regulatory mandate, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has created a Digital Economy Department. The new department, according to a statement signed by the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, would be responsible for implementing programmes and policies aimed at fully […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: