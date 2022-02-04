Business Top Stories

2021 capital budget implementation rises to N3.40trn

Implementation of 2021 capital budget has risen to N3.40 trillion as at November 2021. This represents over 74 per cent performance compared to the total of N4.569 trillion in the 2021 budget. Of the N3.40 trillion released, N2.98 trillion represents 83 per cent of the provision for MDAs, N369.9 billion for multilateral/bilateral project-tied loans, and N49.52 billion as GOEs capital expenditure.

Minister ofFfinance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, confirmed the releases on Thursday in Abuja at the symbolic cheque presentation ceremony of 2021 Sovereign Sukuk issue of N250 billion to the implementing ministries, Ministry of Works and Housing, Federal Capital Territory and Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. Zainab said N250 billion would be released as part of the capital expenditure in the 2021 appropriation. The National Assembly has extended 2021 budget implementation to March 2022.

With the N250 billion Sukuk bond, the fourth in the series, the proceeds deployed to funding road projects from 2017 to date, stood at N362.557 billion. The symbolic cheque presentation was witnessed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Minister of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello, and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio. Recall that the Debt Management Office (DMO) had in December 2021 raised the N250 billion on behalf of Federal Government for three ministries to carry out road projects- Federal Ministry of Works and Housing received N210.565 billion; Federal Capital Territory Administration N29 billion, and Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, N10.435 billion. According to Ahmed, “the government will continue to prioritise spending on critical infrastructure in order to sustain the momentum on GDP growth. “As you may be aware, the GDP is projected to grow by 4.20 per cent in 2022. This can only be possible through steady increase in spending on critical infrastructure, such as roads.”

Speaking at the occasion, Fashola recalled the genesis of adopting Sukuk as an instrument for funding road projects and the initial cynicism that trailed it. He said: “Recall in 2016 or thereabout, there was recession. The Economic Management Team was tasked to mobilise capital for infrastructure partly to ease cost of doing business, transportation of goods and people. One of the funding sources adopted was Sukuk. “As soon as announced, hell was let loose. They claimed its adoption was to Islamisse Nigeria. The first Sukuk, N100 billion, was applied equitably to each zone. In the fullness of time, people began to see its usefulness.”

 

