2021: Celebrities speak on hopes, aspirations

It is the third day of the New Year and there excitement is, expectations, hopes and aspirations for a better year than the one we just left behind. Though the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging around the world, threatening to shut the globe down one more time, many have refused to allow the situation to dampen their spirits. Unlike in the past when many easily list out their plans for the year, what people pray and wish for this year is different. Experiences and lessons learned in the turbulent 2020 appear to have humbled people’s perspectives and perceptions to life. Ifeoma Ononye spoke with a few celebrities on their hopes and aspirations for the year that is still young and they share their thoughts.

I pray for healthy, peaceful and successful year –Uti Nwachkwu

Television presenter, actor and event compere, Uti Nwachukwu said that all he prays for this year is to remain healthy, joyful, peaceful and successful. “My hopes and aspirations for 2021: To remain Healthy, Joyful, Peaceful and Successful”.

wish for less hatred in the world this year –Latasha Ngwube

Life style journalist and Creative Director of Curvy Monroe fashion brand, Latasha Ngwube shared that she prays for lesser hatred in the world. “I really just want a 2021 without the levels of grief we experienced in 2020. Less hatred in the world, more opportunities for all, good health, wisdom to navigate obstacles and inspiration to do more of what I love,” she said.

In this 2021, no idle talk for me and I am taking fashion to the next level –Denrele Edun

The ever vivacious red carpet host and event compare, Denrele Edun says his New Year aspirations is use the cancel culture to eliminate people that would drain him this year. “First thing first, there is something that is very rampant in the industry and it is called, cancel culture and I think I am going to bring it into my life. I am going to protect my head space and my mind space. I will start cancelling all the people around me because of something they can get. Someone told me recently that I am the only person in her life that gives, gives, gives and never takes. So guess what? I think I am not going to open my doors, my heart, my head space and my mind space to drainers. I always give people second chances. I am not doing second chances anymore. “I am not saying that I am going to become a mean person. I will be less accessible to people who want to come into my life and drain me. I have done enough for a lot of people and I think it is time I focus on myself right now. You can call it selfish, hey! I want to be selfish in 2021. For once in my life, let me be selfish.” The fashion enthusiast also stated that 2021 is going to herald his collaborative effort with one of the biggest international brands. “I will not be caught doing idle talk in 2021. And in this 2021, I am going to take fashion to the next level,” he said.

I just want to live and be happy this year –Peggy Enoho Ovire

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire did not mince words when she said that all she wished for is just to live in 2021. The actress stated that part of the hard lessons 2020 taught her is how precious life is. “Personally I just want to live, to be happy and to be able to afford the things I need in life,” she said. With these few words from these popular faces, we encourage ourselves to weather whatever storm 2021 may throw our way, then hope and pray for a rewarding year.

Year 2020 taught us that the universe can change any plan –Ehizojie Okoeguale

Ehizojie Okoeguale is the real name of the popular Nigerian MTV Base Video Junke (VJ), television presenter and model known as Ehiz. The presenter, who loves to call himself ‘Dada Boy’, said that he is not big on new year resolutions. And from what he learnt from year 2020 is to live one day at a time. “I ask for the same thing I pray for every year. Good health and the strength to carry on our responsibilities. I am not big on New Year resolutions. “I believe in living a day at a time and this is what year 2020 has taught us, that we can totally plan all you want and the universe can turn around and charter all those plans. I pray for good health and the energy to carry out our responsibilities. If you are sick, you cannot do anything, if you don’t have energy, you cannot do anything. So good health and strength is what I ask for as we step into the New Year,” he said.

