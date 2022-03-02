Business

2021: Dangote Cement’s commitment to climate change yields dividend

Dangote Cement’s commitment to environmental disclosures and sustainability is yielding the desired results with Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) raising its rating from C to B- even as it proposes a dividend of ₦20.00 per share in the year ended December 31, 2021.

The CDP is an international non-profit organisation based in the United Kingdom which runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts. CDP explained that it raised the rating because of the Company’s commitment to climate change.

The upgrade clearly illustrates the progress made by Dangote Cement regarding commitment to transparency and mitigating its carbon dioxide footprint. This is one of the highest ratings in sub-Saharan Africa and the only Nigeria company rated by CDP. Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Cement Plc, Michel Puchercos, in his response to the development, said: “We are pleased to be recognised for the progress that we are making in our environmental disclosures and sustainability. The CDP rating upgrade clearly illustrates the steps that Dangote Cement is taking in its commitment to transparency on climate and environmental issues.” According to him, the cement company is focused on making a positive difference, which is “why sustainability is at the core of every part of our business.

 

