2021: Election of new party leadership, zoning of presidential ticket, top PDP agenda

This year, 2021 will be most challenging and for decision making for the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It is a year the party is expected to make important decisions that will point to Nigerians, its direction in the 2023 elections.

Though PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan tends to play this down, 2021 is indeed, a decisive year for the party. Said Ologbondiyan: “We have off-season elections to prepare for, and we will be working on cohesion and unity in our party.”

PDP’s quadrennial convention for the election of its National Working Committee (NWC) holds this year. The present national leadership was elected in December 2017. Another elective convention is therefore due in this year.

The choice of next National Chairman of PDP will be a pointer to where the party’s 2023 will come from. The party’s National Chairman and presidential candidate do not come from the same region.

PDP had lost a state governor and some members of national and state assemblies to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), last year. Some of the decampees alleged unfair treatment in the party. To stem the tide, PDP on December 2 last year, set up a six-member committee on reconciliation and strategy, with former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki as its Chairman, to reconcile aggrieved party members in all parts of the country.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus noted during the committee’s inauguration that “reconciliation is a major assignment in our party.” Secondus, who decried the state of affairs in country at the moment, said that Nigeria needs quality leadership that abound in PDP, in 2023 to solve the myriads of her problems “It is so important at this time that they come on board to serve not only the party, but also to serve the entire country.

“The country is in dire need of men of high integrity who will prepare our party and our people for 2023 general election,” he added. Apart from legislative byeelections to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the gubernatorial election will hold in Anambra State this year. PDP is one of the parties expected to field candidate in the elections.

The ability of PDP to reconcile its members and present acceptable candidate will help it win the November 2021 Anambra governorship election. Anambra had been a PDP state but the disunity among party members in the state has robbed the party of the keys to the Akwa Government House since 2010. Ologbondiyan also said PDP’s committee on the proposed amendment of the Electoral Act and the 1999 constitution will commence its work this year.

The 11-member committee, headed by three-time Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, was set up in 2020 “to collate inputs from critical stakeholders as well as engage relevant civil society groups and work closely with the National Assembly for more inclusive and accelerated processes in the desired amendment to the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.

“Such amendments include a constitutional review that will among other things entrench the desired federal structure as well as a review of the Electoral Act that will guarantee free, fair, clean, transparent and credible elections, while eliminating loopholes that encourage violence, manipulations and rigging at all levels.”

The party spokesperson equally said the party would be expecting the report of the Senator Bala Mohammed committee on the review of PDP’s performance in the 2019 general elections, this year.

The committee, which was set up last year, presented its preliminary report at the last National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party in November. PDP had said it is waiting for the report of the committee to decide where its next presidential candidate in 2023 will come from. Ologbondiyan told Sunday Telegraph that conversation on the zoning of the PDP ticket is on-going and would be dependent on many variables.

“Various organs of the party will discuss and agree on zoning,” he added. Other programmes he listed as agenda for PDP this year included the review of the party’s manifesto to reflect on current realities, and online registration. “NEC has approved for us to embark on membership drive,” he disclosed.

