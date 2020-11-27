2021 FIBA Afrobasket: D’Tigers in good start

D’Tigers, the country’s male basketball national team, started their 2021 FIBA qualifiers with 76- 56 win over South Sudan on Thursday. Nigeria took the first quarter 22-17, leads after half time with a 46-29 scoreline, and was pegged back in the third quarter as South Sudan took a 20-15 lead.

Taking charge of his first game since his appointment as the new DTigers coach, Mike Brown has started the way he would have wanted, and he is seeing first-hand a pool of talents he could build his team around, with returnees like Ike Iroegbu having a good game. South Sudan cut the deficit to 8 points and was growing in confidence, just when DTigers needed a boost they found one when Amaze Egekeze made 2 points shot to take the lead back to 10 points and then went on a 4-0 run but finishes the 3rd quarter with a 12 points lead.

After missing two of his Free Throws, Obi Emegano drew another foul and this time converted his two free throws before Keith Omoerah made a steal and then followed it up with a layup that put DTigers up by 22 points.

