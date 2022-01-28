News

2021: FIRS surpasses revenue targets, rakes N6.405trn

Notwithstanding global and economic challenges of 2021, Federal Inland Rlevenue Service (FIRS) met and surpassed its revenue target of N6.405 trillion in 2021, indicating hundred per cent revenue target. Revenue performance of the Service released yesterday by Media Assistant to FIRS Chairman, Mr Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, confirmed that, in 2021 FIRS collected a total of N6.405 trillion against a target of N6.401 trillion. Giving further breakdown of revenue collected, he said: “Oil revenue accounted for (N2.008 trillion) and non-oil (N4.396 trillion): Companies Income Tax amounted to N1.896 trillion; Petroleum Profits Tax amounted to N2 trillion; Value Added Tax amounted to N2.07 trillion; Electronic Money Transfer Levy amounted to N114 billion; Earmarked Taxes amounted to N208.8 billion, among others.

“Non-oil sector contributed 68.64 per cent of the total collection in the year, while oil sector’s contribution was 31.36 per cent of total collection.” The statement quoted FIRS Chairman, Mr Mohammed Nami, as saying: “Notwithstanding limitations faced in 2020/2021, the Service achieved over a hundred per cent of its collection target.

“The Service issued certificates for the sum of N147.8 billion tax credit to private investors and NNPC for road infrastructure under the Road Infrastructure Development Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme created by Executive Order No. 007 of 2019.” The report explained that “in line with the law, 2021 income tax revenue is a function of the outcome of business activities in 2020.

“In that year, the country entered into a second economic recession within 5 years. The recession was occasioned by 5-months of lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. To compound the economic challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, business activities were disrupted by the #EndSARS protests.” It further stated that the deployment of technological tools was a game-changer for the Service. “Upon the coming into office of the current management, the Federal Inland Revenue Service began strategic administrative and operational reforms; and the implementation of new policies that would improve its capacity towards the fulfilment of its mandate. “The deployment of a new automated tax administration system, the ‘TaxPro Max’ in June 2021 was a game-changer. With the solution, taxpayers experienced ease of registration, reporting, payment and issuance of Tax Clearance Certificates while the Service experienced greater efficiency in the deployment of resources, thereby leading to improved revenue collection,” FIRS said in the statement issued yesterday.

 

