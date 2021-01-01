News

2021: Glo congratulates Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Data grandmasters, Globacom, has charged Nigerians to look on the bright side of life as a new year begins, saying “there are reasons to be thankful despite the daunting challenges of 2020.”

Globacom in a goodwill message on the occasion of entering the new year urged Nigerians to be positive about the future and to embrace the New Year with hope, determination to win and a commitment to forge ahead and achieve great feats for self and for the nation.

“We believe we should be grateful for getting through the year as individuals, families and nation in spite of the challenges occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. We were able to survive the challenging times to witness the New Year together,” it said.

According to the telecommunications giant, the need to expand the nation’s economic and social frontiers should be uppermost in our hearts as we “also embrace one another in an atmosphere of love, peace and unity”.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

