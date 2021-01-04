2021: God will expose Boko Haram sponsors, other prophecies by clergymen at Inter-Faith prayers for Nigeria

The sponsors of Boko Haram terrorists and other criminal elements in the country will be exposed this year, some renowned clergymen have revealed.

This was part of the 21 prophetic declarations by the National Interfaith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) at the opening ceremony of its 21 Days Prayers, Fasting and Intercessory programme for Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

According to National Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, this is a prosperous year, filled with signs and wonders for Nigeria.

Bishop Garuba also prophesied good health for President Buhari; economic boom for the country and a successful year for the military in its fights against all forms of criminal activities.

He, however, assured that the nation shall enjoy resounding peace and tranquillity.

Below are the 21 prophetic declarations:

I prophesy that in the year 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari shall enjoy good health in sound mind all year round. No ailment shall come near his dwelling and that of his family members. I declare that all the evil forces that would in one way or the other make attempts on his life shall be exposed and destroyed by God.

In the year 2021, I declare complete healing in the land where the wrath of God shall visit all those that have a hand in the festering of acts of terrorism and militancy.

In the year 2021, Nigeria shall exit recession and experience sustainable growth and development in all sectors of the economy.

I see strange death in the midst of those who have been fueling acts of violence in Nigeria. Their end shall be a very shameful one that would cause untold embarrassment to their family and friends.

In the year 2021, all those planning to topple President Muhammadu Buhari shall be visited by the wrath of God in such a manner that they haven’t seen before. God has risen a mighty sword against them in Deuteronomy 32:35 “To me [belongeth] vengeance, and recompense; their foot shall slide in due time: for the day of their calamity is at hand, and the things that shall come upon them make haste.”

I see Boko Haram’s defeat in the year 2021. I see the Nigerian Military assisting the people of Borno State to return to their communities.

I see Boko Haram’s sponsors attempting to flee the country but were apprehended by the security agencies and made to face the law’s full wrath.

I see a very popular politician in Nigeria openly confessing for his atrocities against President Muhammadu Buhari for the numerous attempts to undermine his government.

I see a bright light shining upon Nigeria from the East, West, North and South. I see people from all religions and tribes embracing one another, and I see Nigeria defeating its enemies.

I prophesy that in the year 2021 the security agencies shall record multiple successes in the war against terrorism and insurgency in North-East Nigeria. The various militant groups in parts of Nigeria shall surrender and seek for forgiveness from Nigerians.

I declare that in the year 2021, the purveyors of fake news shall be embarrassed that that shall retrace their steps and become advocates of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

I declare that all Nigerians shall experience a turnaround in their various endeavours to the envy of all those that are conspiring to disintegrate the country.

In the year 2021, I prophesy that those external interest that are funding acts of terrorism shall go bankrupt, and their identities shall be known to the whole world.

I declare that the International Criminal Court shall prosecute those groups of Nigerians that have committed crimes against humanity in Nigeria through the fueling of an uprising that would have lead to a change of a democratically elected government.

I declare all-round peace and stability in Nigeria in 2021, and Nigeria shall be a worthy example amongst the comity of nations.

I declare that in the year 2021, no evil forces shall rise against Nigeria and Nigeria shall defeat all its adversaries.

I declare that the world shall acknowledge the economic growth and prosperity in Nigeria in the year 2021.

I prophesy that in the year 2021 world leaders shall recognize President Muhammadu Buhari as a shining example in the entrenchment of democratic principles in the world.

I prophesy that Nigeria shall become a shining example of peace and progress in the world through the sound leadership provided by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021.

I declare all-round peace in Nigeria in the year 2021, and Nigerians shall have a reason to celebrate the birth of a new beginning. In the book of Exodus 9:1 “Then the LORD said unto Moses, Go in unto Pharaoh, and tell him, Thus saith the LORD God of the Hebrews, Let my people go, that they may serve me.”