2021 Haj pilgrimage’ll be expensive – Minister

Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia are going to pay more in 2021, the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said. He said that the cost of pilgrimage in 2021 will be higher. Naqvi cited the protocol of the Saudi Arabian government behind this.

The Saudi Arabian government has also reduced the number of Hajis in one room as a defence against the COVID-19 infection. Earlier, in a room where 8-9 people were accommodated, now the number has been reduced to 2-3 people in view of the security of the Hajis. In the first train in which 45 pilgrims used to travel, now more than 20 people will be able to travel in it. Naqvi said that due to the increase in other items of Haj pilgrimage, passengers will have to bear the burden.

He said that the passengers will have a COVID-19 check before flying to Saudi Arabia on Haj pilgrimage. This COVID-19 investigation will take place 72 hours before starting the Haj pilgrimage.

However, he has expressed hope that the epidemic caused by the COVID- 19virus will be eradicated soon. Meanwhile, the Brunei Islamic Religious Council (MUIB) has decided not to allow Brunei citizens – local and abroad – and permanent residents to perform Umrah pilgrimage based on Hukum syara’ and evaluation from the Ministry of Health due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to statement issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA). The announcement was made following its 16th meeting to discuss the opening of Umrah pilgrimage that was announced by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for overseas pilgrims starting November 1. The decision was made with reference to the State Mufti’s Fatwa through Siri Fatwa (14/2020) as well as the evaluation by the Ministry of Health.

