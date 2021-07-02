Islam

2021 Hajj: Cross River completes refund of intending pilgrims

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The Cross River Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has refunded all 2021 intending pilgrims who made deposits to the board prior to the 2021 hajj. The chairman of the board, Alhaji Rabilu Abdullahi Maimaje, who made the announcement in a statement posted on Hajjreporters, said this was in compliance with the directive of the state governor, Senator Ben Ayade, that all intending pilgrims that made deposit be refunded. According to Maimaje, due to the pandemic that caused the 2020-2021 hajjes to be limited to only pilgrims within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Governor Ayade directed the immediate refund of funds to all intending pilgrims who made deposits with the board.

The refunds were successfully completed on Wednesday, he declared. “The board will from time to time update the intending pilgrims on developments arising in the hajj industry. “The board will come out with initiatives to mitigate the queuing system for the 2022 hajj and will duly notify the general public on when registration for the 2022 hajj will commence.

“The board has accepted the outcome of the decision made by both the Saudi government and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria in good faith and hence recommends to the intending pilgrims to also accept the decision in good faith,” Maimaje added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Kwara govt meets religious leaders over hijab in schools

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Kwara State government on Thursday met with religious leaders in the state, with both Muslim and Christian leaders stating their positions and offering opinions on how to resolve the differences on the hijab question in grantaided schools. Muslim stakeholders in the state, including youth and women organisations, had called on the state government to […]
Islam

Prominent Muslims mourn as ex-Grand Kadi, Justice Orire, dies

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The pioneer Grand Kadi of Kwara State, Justice AbdulKadir Orire (Rtd), CON, is dead. His death on Tuesday 13th Jumadal-Akhir, 1442AH equivalent to 26th January, 2021, which was announced by a source from the family, was confirmed by a post on a Jama’atu Nasril Islamic (JNI) related forum by Musbaudeen Muhammad Raji, who said, “Inna […]
Islam

Ahmadiyya women tackle gender-based violence

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Women of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, under the aegis of Lajna Imailla (Women Servants of Allah), have mapped out strategies to confront gender-based violence (GBV) within and outside the Muslim community. The women, in a communique at the end of a two-day virtual workshop themed ‘Building Integrity and Other Ethical Values in our Homes’, held […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica