2021: How parties fared in elections

Although 2021 is not a major election year in Nigeria, the country witnessed governorship election in Anambra State, with Prof. Charles Soludo winning the poll on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Apart from the Anambra State governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also conducted legislative by-elections across four states of the federation. ANAYO EZUGWU writes on the elections and how they played out

Anambra State governorship election

On Saturday, November 6, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Charles Soludo was declared winner of the Anambra State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Returning Officer of the election and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, announced the result on November 10 at the commission’s office in Awka, Anambra State.

Soludo was declared the winner after the election was declared inconclusive by INEC and after a supplementary election was held in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state. He won 19 of the 21 local governments areas, including Ihiala LGA.

The 61-year-old economist won with 112,229 votes beating Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 53,807 votes, and Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 43,285 votes.

Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) polled 21,261 votes came fourth. Soludo’s walk to victory was paved with stony challenges including legal battles and intra-party squabbles but the Supreme Court in Abuja affirmed him as APGA governorship candidate.

This was after the sacking of a former APGA candidate, Chukwuma Umeoji, by the court. Umeoji, who is the current member of the House of Representatives representing Aguata Federal Constituency in Anambra State, was recently sacked by a court decision after his name had been listed by the Independent National Electoral Commission as APGA’s candidate.

The court then ordered INEC to replace Umeoji with Soludo as the validly elected candidate of APGA for the governorship election. Also in April 2021 during the build-up to the election, Soludo narrowly escaped death when gunmen unleashed terror on him and his security aides during a town hall meeting in his hometown in Isuofia in the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra.

Three of his police orderlies were killed during the attack which he described as “senseless”. Soludo dedicated his victory to the three policemen in his acceptance speech on Wednesday. Soludo is expected to be inaugurated in March next year after the expiration of the twoterm tenure of the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano, who is also of APGA.

Abia State

On March 27, INEC conducted an election into the Aba North/ Aba South Federal Constituency. The member represented the constituency died from an undisclosed illness. Honourable Chimaobi Ebisike of the PDP defeated the APC’s Mascot Uzor Kalu by 42 per cent and over 6,600 votes.

The election was marred by both extremely low turnout, at 3.29 per cent, and violence with a bombing at the Umuola Hall polling station and the kidnapping of an APC collation officer.

Except for the explosion at the Umuola Hall, ward 8, Aba North council and the kidnap of the collation officer for the APC in Aba North, Engr. Mike Ozoemena, the poll was peaceful as electoral materials arrived as early as 8.30 am in most polling units.

Declaring the result at the Constitution Crescent Primary School collation centre, Aba, the Returning Officer for the constituency, Prof. Fidelis Okpata of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike, Ebonyi State, disclosed that Ebisike polled 10,322 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mascot Uzor Kalu who got 3,674 votes.

The candidate of APGA, Destiny Nwagwu polled 1, 554, while Okey Prestige of the Action Alliance (AA) scored 199 votes. Candidates of the APM and NRM scored 10 and 13 votes, respectively.

Jigawa State

In Jigawa State, the electoral umpire conducted by-elections into the Gwaram Federal Constituency.

On March 4, 2021, Gwaram Representative Yuguda Hassan-Kila (APC) died from an undisclosed illness. In May, INEC set the date for the by-election for June 19 with party primaries taking place between May 18 and May 24. Yusuf Galami, the APC candidate defeated the PDP’s Kamilu Inuwa by over 47 per cent and nearly 20,000 votes.

The election had a 31.59 per cent turnout and was conducted peacefully according to participating voters and INEC officials.

Ahmad Shehu, the Returning Officer, after collating results from the 248 polling units, declared that Mr Galambi polled 29,372 votes to defeat PDP’s Kamilu Inuwa, who polled 10,047 votes. “Galambi, having secured the highest number of votes in the bye-election, is hereby declared the winner,” he said.

Jigawa State

On January 18, a member of the State House of Assembly representing Kafin Hausa Constituency, Adamu Babban Bare of the APC died from an undisclosed illness.

Later in January, INEC set the date for the bye election for March 6 with party primaries taking place between February 2 and February 8. APC nominee and son of Adamu Babban Bare, Muhammad Adamu, defeated the PDP’s Garba Tambale by 26 per cent and over 6,300 votes.

The election had a 39.86 per cent turnout and was conducted smoothly according to lawmakers and INEC officials. The declaration was made at Kafin- Hausa local government collation centre by the returning officer, Ahmed Kutama. He said Mr Adamu of the APC polled 14,924 votes to defeat his main rival, Garba Tambale of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 8,612 votes.

Kaduna State

There was a bye-election also that took place in Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State. INEC announced that the byelection would be conducted on August 14 with Ahmed Munir of the APC defeating the PDP’s Ibrahim Usman by 35 per cent and over 18,000 votes.

The election had a 22.85 per cent turnout and was conducted peacefully. Declaring the result in Saminaka, headquarters of Lere Local Government Area, the INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Adamu Wada, said Alhaji Ahmed Mannir of the APC scored 34, 958 votes to defeat his closest contender, Mr Ibrahim Usman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 16, 271 votes.

He said Malam Salihi Abdulkarim of the YPP scored 295; Suleiman Lere of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) scored 226 votes while APGA which did not field any candidate got 125 votes.

The bye-election was conducted following the death of the member representing the constitu ency, Hon. Suleiman Lere (APC), who died in April.

Kaduna State

On April 29, the seat of Sabon Gari State Constituency was declared vacant after Honourable Aminu Abdullahi Shagali of the APC did not attend legislative meetings for a prolonged period of time and did not submit a requested letter of apology to the House of Assembly.

His seat was declared vacant based on Section 109(1) (f) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended. In May, INEC set the date for the by-election for June 19 with party primaries taking place between May 18 and May 24.

The PDP nominee, Usman Baba, flipped the seat by defeating the APC’s Musa Musa by 10 per cent and over 1700 votes. The election was conducted peacefully according to journalists but was marred by low turnout, at 13.43 per cent. The result of the election was announced by the returning officer, Dr Mohammed Musa.

According to Musa, the PDP candidate polled a total of 9,113 votes, while his closest rival, Musa Musa of the All Progressive Congress polled 7,404 votes. Others in the election include Anas Abdullahi of the ADC who 62 votes; Chindo Ibrahim of ADP, 61 votes while Musa Halilu of PRP secured 305 votes.

Delta State

On June 27, the Isoko South I State Constituency of Delta State was declared vacant following the death of the member representing the constituency at the State House of Assembly. In August, INEC set the date for the by-election for September 11 with party primaries taking place between August 4 and August 31.

Ovuakpoye Evivie of the PDP defeated runners-up Ogaga Ifowodo of the APC and Michael Emumena Paul of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) by nearly 60 per cent and over 5,500 votes.

The election had a 16.94 per cent turnout and was successfully used as a test run for INEC’s new Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) device with candidates and observers praising INEC’s conduct.

However, the election’s successful conduct was overshadowed by the murder of a local vigilante by gunmen at Polling Unit 5 of Irri Ward 10 and the nonfatal shooting of another person in Oleh.

After the election, INEC disclosed that five BVAS devices had been stolen during the election and implored Evivie to help find and return them.

Delta State

In Delta State, INEC also conducted the Isoko North State Constituency bye-election. INEC declared the candidate of the PDP, Mr Jude Ogbimi winner of the Saturday, April 10 byelection.

The Returning Officer for the by-election, Professor Christopher Onosemuode of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, FUPRE who announced the result, said 11 political parties contested in the Delta State House of Assembly by-election.

Onosemuode, who is the Dean of Postgraduate School, FUPRE, said Mr Jude Ogbimi scored 29,421 votes to defeat eight other candidates.

He said the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Emmanuel Tabuko, came a distant second with 2,543 votes while the candidate of the ADP, Mr Agose Ogagaoghene, came third with 66 votes.

The House of Assembly bye election followed the death of former Majority Leader of the House, Mr. Tim Kome Owhefere.

