2021 in retrospect

Still reeling under the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, which changed the way of humanity forever, 2021 writes ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA came with its own challenges and lessons, exposing human frailties, as he highlights some of the major happenings of the out-gone year

assumes office as president of US On January 20 Joe Biden of the Democratic Party was sworn into office as the 46th President of the United States of America alongside Vice President Senator Kamala Harris, who made history as the first woman to assume the position in the history of America, bringing to an end the four-year reign of President Donald Trump of the Republican Party. Buhari appoints new service chiefs President Muhammadu Buhari in a bid to give new lease of life to tackling the security challenge of the country on January 26 announced the change of service chiefs after many months of agitations from the Nigerian public. The new service chiefs were: Lt. General Leo Irabor – Chief of Defence Staff from Delta State; Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru – Chief of Army Staff from Kaduna State, who later died in a military plane crash and was replaced by Lt. General Faruk Yahaya from Sokoto State; Real Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo – Chief of Naval Staff from Kano and Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao – Chief of Air Staff from Osun State February Nigeria Air Force plane crashes in Abuja What could be said to be the first major disaster of the year hit the nation on February 21 with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beech craft KingAir B350 aircraft crash while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure en route Minna, killing all seven personnel onboard including two crew members. March Gunmen attacked Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Afaka On March 12 unknown gunmen attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, kidnapping about 30 students, males and females Ap ril Bandits attacked Greenfield University in Kaduna On April 20 bandits attacked Greenfield University in Chikun council area of Kaduna State, abducting 20 students and two staff. However, one of the students was later released while five of them were killed with a threat to kill the others if ransom was not paid. May Gov Ben Ayade defects to APC Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, on Thursday May 20 dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Making him the second serving governor under PDP to defect to APC within six months as Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi had in November December 2020 defected. 27 Afaka students regain freedom Twenty-seven students of the 30 abducted students from Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Afaka were released on May 5 after spending about two months in their kidnappers’ stronghold. Three of the 30 initially abducted students had earlier been released. The kidnappers demanded N500 million for their release but it is not clear how much was paid for their eventual release Military plane crashes, kills Chief of Army Staff, 10 others On May 21 Nigeria Air Force plane, with registration Number 5N – R203, conveying 11 passengers, military personnel and crew members including the Army Chief of Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, crashed near Kaduna International Airport, killing all passengers onboard. The officers were on their way to Zaria to attend the passing out parade of soldiers from Nigeria Army Depot. Other officers who died in the crash include: Brig. Gen. M.I. Abdulkadir; Brig. Gen. Olayinka; Brig. Gen. Kuliya; Maj. L.A. Hayat; Maj. Hamza; Sgt. Umar; Flt. Lt. T.O. Asani; Flt. Lt. A.A. Olufade; Sgt. Adesina; and ACM Oyedepo. They were all buried on May 26 with full military honour at the National Military Cemetery Abuja. COVID – 19 Delta variant discovered The challenges posed by COVID-19 assumed a new dimension when the announcement of the discovery of the Delta variant by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on May 31, with South Africa being the first country to have the index case. It spread rapidly to over 179 countries by June. Over 130 Islamiyyah students abducted in Niger State Abduction by bandits continued unabated in the country particularly in Niger State that has witnessed a series of abductions with the kidnap of 130 students of Islamiyyah of Salihu Tanko Islamic School Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of the state on May 30. June Prophet TB Joshua of Synagogue dies at 57 The death of the Founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua, was announced on June 6. He died at age 57, few days to his 58th birthday on June 12. He was reported to have died shortly after conducting church service in the evening at his Egbe, Lagos home. He was born on June 12, 1963, in Arigidi, Akoko, Ondo State. The late cleric and renowned televangelist was buried on July 9 on the Synagogue church premises in the Ikotun area of Lagos State. Gov Matawalle dumps PDP for APC Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State on June 29 formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) while the Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Aliyu, who is a son of a former Minister of Defence, Ali Gusau, remained in PDP. July Bandits kidnap 140 students of Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna Bandits on July 5 invaded Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna, kidnapping over 140 students from the school’s hostel. The bandits were said to have breached the walls of the school located on the outskirts Kaduna, about 2am, shooting sporadically before taking away the students.

CBN stops sale of forex to BDC In a move to stem the fall of the naira, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on July 27 announced the ban of the sale of foreign currencies to Bureau de Change (BDC) as part of the fallout from the Monetary Policy Meeting (MPC) for the third quarter of the year. Emefiele said the ban was necessary because the parallel market has become a conduit pipe for illicit forex flows and graft. He further stated that CBN would no longer process applications for BDC licences in the country. He then disclosed that the weekly sale of foreign exchange by the CBN would henceforth go directly to commercial banks. August Taliban takes over Afghanistan after 20 years of war It was victory for the Taliban fighters who on August 15 swept into power in Afghanistan after 20 years war. They overran Kabul without a fight as the country’s President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on his own volition. They have since established their brand of Islamic rule while battling to stablise the ship, with difficulties as the new government formed by them under the leadership of Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, who is the third Supreme Commander of the Taliban, is yet to enjoy legitimacy and support across the world. Buhari signs PIB into law History was made on August 16 when President Muhammadu Buhari signed the much awaited Petroleum Industry Bill into law. The signing of the bill into law by Buhari followed the passage of the bill by both the Senate and the House of Representatives earlier in July 2021. Petroleum Industry Act 2021 (PIA) is expected to transform the oil and gas sector and open it for investment and full participation of Nigerians as well as the unbundling of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which has since started. Abducted pupils of Niger Islamiyyah school released After spending 88 days in the den of their captors, the remaining over 70 students of the over 130 pupils and teachers of Salihu Tanko Islamiyah School, Tegina, Niger State were released by their kidnappers on August 26. Their captors had demanded ransom of N200m but reduced it to N80m while the parents were able to raise about N20m. Bandits invade Nigerian Defence Academy, kill two, abduct 1 Suspected bandits on August 24 invaded the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Afaka, Kaduna, killing two officers and abducting another senior officer. Aside from the officers killed and kidnapped, some others sustained gunshot injuries. America withdraws from Afghanistan American on August 30 finally withdrew its troops from Afghanistan, putting an end to 20 years of occupation of the country. The withdrawal authorised by President Joe Biden was part of the Doha Agreement, with Donald Trump administration agreeing to an initial reduction of US forces from 13,000 to 8,600 troops by July 2020, followed by a complete withdrawal by May 1, 2021. September Military takes over power in Guinea On September 5 President Alpha Condé of Guinea was overthrown as he was captured by the country’s armed forces in a coup d’état after gunfire in the capital, Conakry. Special Forces commander, Mamady Doumbouya, put him under house arrest alongside other government officials. INEC introduces use of BVAS in Isoko by-election The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the first time introduced the use of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) in the conduct of Isoko South constituency by-election held on September 11 in Delta State. The BVAS device which was highly acclaimed was used for accreditation and authentication of voters, with both their finger prints and photographs captured to ensure validity of votes cast. continued

