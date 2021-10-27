2021 ITTF Africa Western Region Challenge: Cote d’Ivoire’s star challenges Nigeria, others

Oba Oba Kizito is the men’s singles champion at the maiden edition of ITTF Africa Western Region Challenge and the Paris-based star believes Nigeria and others cannot prevent him from retaining the title in Lagos next month. Lagos will welcome 14 West African nations for the second edition of the ranking tournament scheduled to hold from November 1 to 4 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium. “I think nothing can stop me from holding on to my title in the absence of top players like Quadri Aruna and Olajide Omotayo.

These are players I respect so much because of their quality and in their absence I am at liberty to dominate. I know Nigeria still has some players but they are not a threat to my ambition in Lagos. I am in fine form just like I performed at the last African Championships where I defeated some top players, coming to Lagos will not be an exception to retain my title,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...