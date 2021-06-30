News

2021 Long Service Award: Lagos honours 900 public servants

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government yesterday honoured no fewer than 900 public servants who have meritoriously served the state in the last 30 years and more, saying that it would continue to prioritise workers’ welfare. Speaking at the 2021 Long Service Award held at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, the state Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri –Okunola, enjoined public servants in the state to keep up the good work and a good attitude to work in the performance of their duties in order to enhance the implementation of the THEMES agenda of the state government.

While congratulating the awardees for serving the state for about three decades, Muri-Okunola, urged them not to rest on their oars, but continue to exhibit a high sense of responsibility and commitment to duty with unalloyed loyalty to their duties. He said: “A significant number of public servants have been rewarded with the award since its inception in 2006.

In this 14th edition, a total number of 900 officers received awards in continuation of this tradition of excellence. Let me reiterate that your celebration today represents the state government’s appreciation of your contributions over the last 30 years or more to the growth and development of Lagos State.” Okunola assured the public servants of the government’s continued efforts to give staff welfare a premium place in the scheme of things in the state.

Our Reporters

