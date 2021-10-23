2021 MTV EMA: Wizkid, Tems nominated for Best African Act

Wizkid and Tems have been nominated for the Best African Act category at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA). The list of nominees for the annual award was released on Wednesday. Wizkid and Tems were nominated for the category following the success of ‘Essence’, their collaborative project. The pair was nominated for the category alongside Amaarae, Diamond Platnumz, and Focalistic. Justin Bieber, the Canadian singer, snagged eight nominations; the highest; followed by Doja Cat and Lil Nas X who got six nods each.

This year’s edition of the awards will take place on November 14 at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and would be broadcast live on MTV channels in 180 countries. Reacting to her nomination, Tems said: “I’m extremely excited to be nominated for the Best African Act at the MTV EMAs. The last few years have been crazy and I am just grateful to God for all the blessings so far. “I am honoured to be a part of the amazing voices from our continent who are breaking barriers and redefining music globally.”

Like this: Like Loading...