2021: Nigerian women who shaped the polity

Despite the shrinking political space for women in Nigeria, some Nigerian women weathered the storm and contributed their quota in the political and leadership development of the country in 2021, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

The year 2021 may not be eventful for Nigerian women but there are some of who represented the interest of women locally and globally. These women excelled in both political and leadership positions in the year under review irrespective of gender issues that are bedevilling the country. Despite the achievements of these few, the clamour for women involvement in politics and leadership development has continued to rise across the country. In Nigeria, women are underrepresented as voters, as well as in leading positions, whether in elected office, the civil service, the private sector or academia. This occurs despite their proven abilities as leaders and agents of change, and their right to participate equally in democratic governance. For instance, as at September 1, 2021, there were 26 women serving as heads of state and/or government in 24 countries across the world. According to United Nations (UN Women) report, only 21 per cent of government ministers are women, with only 14 countries having achieved 50 per cent or more women in cabinets. The report stated that with an annual increase of just 0.52 percentage points, gender parity in ministerial positions will not be achieved before 2077. In Nigeria, the figure is not different. The number of women elected to public offices in the country has continued to decline. For instance, the number of women elected into public offices during the 2019 general elections declined to the lowest level. A recent report from the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) showed that only 4.17 per cent of elected officials in 2019 were women. The figure represents a decline from the 2015 to 2019 period where women formed 5.65 per cent of elected officials. The report showed that women have not reached 10 per cent representation since the inception of democratic rule in Nigeria. In 1999, women occupied 15 seats in the National Assembly – three in

the Senate and 12 in the House of Representatives. In 2019, 533 women contested for the House of Representatives at the party level and only 31 of them emerged party candidates in the major political parties. Of this figure, the All Progressives Congress (APC) fielded 15 candidates, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had 16 candidates. But only 11 of were elected to represent their parties. This figure represented only 3.05 per cent of the elected House of Representatives. The figure fell short when compared with the 2015 general election, when 22 women were elected into the House of Representatives. At the state level, the story is the same; no woman was elected governor in 2019 despite some of them emerging as the standard bearers of their political parties. However, four were elected as deputy governors. Of the 275 women, who contested as deputy governors during the last general elections, only Enugu, Kaduna, Ogun and Rivers states elected them to the position. Despite all these, some notable Nigerian women made their mark in 2021. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala On March 1, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, a former Minister of Fi

nance, proved to the world that something good would always come out of Nigeria, when she assumed duty as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). She is the seventh Director-General of the organization as well as the first woman and the first African to serve as Director-General. Okonjo-Iweala is a global finance expert, an economist and international development professional with over 30 years of experience working in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and North America. She was formerly Chair of the Board of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Since its creation in 2000, Gavi has immunized 760 million children globally and saved thirteen million lives. She was previously on the Boards of Standard Chartered PLC and Twitter Inc. She was recently appointed as African Union (AU) Special Envoy to mobilize international financial support for the fight against COVID-19 and World Health Organization (WHO) Special Envoy for Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator. She is a skilled negotiator and has brokered numerous agreements which have produced win-win outcomes in negotiations. She is regarded as an effective consensus builder

an honest broker enjoying the trust and confidence of governments and other stakeholders. As a minister in Nigeria, Okonjo-Iweala distinguished herself by carrying out major reforms which improved the effectiveness of these two ministries and the functioning of the government machinery. She had a 25-year career at the World Bank as a development economist, rising to the number two position of Managing Director, Operations. As a development economist and Finance Minister, Okonjo-Iweala steered Nigeria through various reforms, ranging from macroeconomic to trade, financial and real sector issues. She is a firm believer in the power of trade to lift developing countries out of poverty and assist them to achieve robust economic growth and sustainable development. As Finance Minister, she was involved in trade negotiations with other West African countries and contributed to the overhaul of Nigeria’s trade policy enabling it to enhance its competitiveness. She has closely followed developments at the WTO, as she believes that a strengthened multilateral trading system is in the interests of all countries, particularly least developed and African countries. Okonjo-Iweala is renowned as the first female and African candidate to contest for the presidency of the World Bank Group in 2012, backed by Africa and major developing countries in the first truly contestable race for the world’s highest development finance post. As Managing Director of the World Bank, she had oversight responsibility for the World Bank’s $81 billion operational portfolios in Africa, South Asia, Europe and Central Asia. She spearheaded several World Bank initiatives to assist low-income countries during the 2008-2009 food crisis and later during the financial crisis. In 2010, she was Chair of the World Bank’s successful drive to raise $49.3 billion in grants and lowinterest credit for the poorest countries in the world. As Minister of Finance in Nigeria, she spearheaded negotiations with the Paris Club of Creditors that led to the wiping out of $30 billion of Nigeria’s debt, including the outright cancellation of $18 billion. In her second term as Finance Minister, Okonjo-Iweala was responsible for leading reform that enhanced transparency of government accounts and strengthened institutions against corruption, including the implementation of the GIFMS (Government Integrated Financial Management System), the IPPMS (Integrated Personnel and Payroll Management System), and the TSA (Treasury Single Accounts). Amina Mohammed On June 19, Amina Mohammed was reappointed as the Deputy Secretary- General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group. The Secretary- General of UN, António Guterres, asked Mohammed to serve as Deputy Secretary-General for a second term, shortly after the UN General Assembly re-appointed him for a second term. Prior to her appointment, Mohammed served as Minister of Environment, and she steered the country’s efforts on climate action and efforts to protect the natural environment. Mohammed first joined the United Nations in 2012 as Special Adviser to former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon with the responsibility for post-2015 development planning. She led the process that resulted in global agreement around the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the creation of the Sustainable Development Goals. She began her career working on the design of schools and clinics in Nigeria. She served as an advocate focused on increasing access to education and other social services, before moving into the public sector, where she rose to the position of adviser to four successive Presidents on poverty, public sector reform, and sustainable development. Mohammed has been conferred several honorary doctorates and has served as an adjunct professor, lecturing on international development. The recipient of various global awards, Mohammed has served on numerous international advisory boards and panels. Kemi Adeosun After her exit from office in September 2018, the former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, kept a low profile and reportedly relocated abroad. However, the brilliant chartered accountant made a spectacular return to public glare, with the launching of her DashMe Foundation to creatively raise $10 million yearly and awareness for indigenous charities that provide direct care to orphans, vulnerable children, disadvantaged youth, and victims of domestic abuse. The foundation, during the launch, which was chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, committed itself to raise $10 million for local charities within the first year of operations. Based on responses so far, Adeosun has grown even more popular with the people since she turned in her resignation letter in 2018, all credits to the scandal of the alleged falsification of her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate. Adeosun earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of East London and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Financial Management from the University of London. She qualified as a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in 1994. She began her career as an accounting assistant at British Telecom, London, from 1989 till 1990, after which she moved to Goodman Jones, London, working as a senior audit officer from 1990 till 1993. Adeosun then became the manager of Internal Audit at London Underground, London and Prism Consulting from 1994 till 2000 before joining PricewaterhouseCoopers, London as Senior Manager from 2000 till 2002. In 2002, she became financial controller at Chapel Hill Denham Management and subsequently, Managing Director in 2010. After working with Quo Vadis Partnership as Managing Director from 2010 to 2011, she was then appointed Ogun State’s Commissioner of Finance 2011. Kemi maintained this role from 2011 to 2015. She was a key part of Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s Mission to Build, which turned around the economic fortunes of the state. In November 2015, Adeosun was appointed Nigeria’s Minister of Finance by President Muhammadu Buhari. During the annual general meeting of Afreximbank in Abuja to commemorate its 25th anniversary, Adeosun was elected chairman of the board of the bank. Abike Dabiri-Erewa Her achievements in politics have shown that media professionals are also good administrators. The veteran broadcaster is presently the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM). She had earlier served as a member of the House of Representatives. Since her appointment as the chairman of NiDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa has become a rallying point for Nigerians in Diaspora. She recently played a prominent role in returning the corpse of Itunu Babalola, the Nigerian lady who died in prison in Côte D’Ivoire after she was wrongly jailed. She has also promised that her office will ensure justice for Babalola. Dabiri-Erewa has been in activity politics since 2003 when she was first elected as a member of the House of Representatives representing the Ikorodu Federal Constituency of Lagos State. She was also re-elected in 2007 and 2011 respectively. As a lawmaker, she was the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Publicity, as well as Chairman of the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs. As a broadcaster, Dabiri-Erewa spent 15 years working for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), where she anchored the weekly NTA Newsline Programme, taking a particular interest in poverty and social justice issues. In 2015, she was appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

