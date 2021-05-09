Business

2021 Nissan Navara gets an upgrade and a price drop

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The newly upgraded Nissan Navara’s onetonner produced for the local market and export to sub-Saharan Africa is set to go on sale in June. Along with a midlife facelift to sharpen its styling and modernise the tech, there have been under-the-skin upgrades to improve how the Navara drives.

 

One of the big selling points of the Navara launched in 2017 was its coil spring independent rear suspension, designed to give a more comfortable ride than the rear leaf springs traditionally used in bakkies, including the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger that dominate segment sales. It gave the Nissan a betterthan- average ride, and the updated model gets chassis and suspension tweaks to make it even more refined.

 

A new chassis with revised mountings for less vibration, better shock absorber damping and a new dual-rate five-link coil suspension results in a noticeably smoother ride on bumpy roads and rippled gravel. It generally feels more solid and rattle-resistant, and there’s more sound deadening for a quieter experience overall.

 

The steering’s also been lightened and given a quicker turning ratio to improve driver comfort, particularly when lugging heavy loads. I liked the result: it requires less muscle to turn  and has improved steering response. The Navara’s payload capacity has improved by 100kg thanks to a strengthened rear axle and an increase in the height of the load box.

 

The 140kW/450Nm 2.3 twin turbo diesel four-cylinder engine has been ditched in favour of a single-turbo four-cylinder 2.5 diesel with the same outputs. Nissan’s PR team wouldn’t explain the reason behind the change, and I couldn’t feel any difference in their performance. Paired with seven-speed automatic gearboxes (no change there), both engines feel gutsy, delivering easygoing cruising and relatively brisk pulloffs. The 140kW engine is used in the automatic

 

Navara models, while manual versions have a mid-spec 2.5D engine detuned to 120kW and 403Nm (with the exception of high-spec LE manuals which also get the 140kW engine).

 

There have been major tech and styling improvements inside the Navara, and the new Pro-4X grade lays on a sassy interior vibe with its redstitched black leather sports seats and red Nissan logo on the steering wheel. For the first time the Navara will be available as a singlecab, having previously only offered double-cab derivatives.

 

These workhorse versions have leaf spring rear suspension in place of the coil springs found in the leisurefocused double cabs. The updated Navara range will offer a choice of both single and double-cab, 2WD and 4WD options, and a choice    of automatic and manual transmissions.

 

The line-up will also include a petrol version for the first time, in the form of a 2.5l four-cylinder turbo model with outputs of 118kW and 233Nm, available in single-cab only.

 

ABS brakes, brake assist and dual front airbags come standard across the range, with higher models getting additional safety fare like side airbags, stability control and reversing cameras. Unusually, the upgrades come with substantial price drops of between 4.4 per cent and 11.5 per cent across the range, with the exception of the new flagship models, the Pro-2X 4×2 and Pro-4X 4×4, which are priced higher than the former range-topping derivatives.

 

The keen pricing and greatinstalled ly expanded range should give the Navara a leg-up in a market where it has sold at a trickle compared to rivals like the Hilux, Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Telecoms: Collaborations for broadband gain momentum

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

Amidst several issues arising from the SIM registration suspension and its impacts on the sector, telecommunications forges ahead in the first quarter as the regulator rallied stakeholders for the implementation of the National Broadband Plan 2020-2025. SAMSON AKINTARO reports One of the major events that shaped the ICT industry in the first quarter was the […]
Business

Fidelity plans N100bn bond sale to boost capital

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Fidelity Bank Plc, a mid-tier Nigerian lender, plans to issue a N100 billion ($261-million) bond in the local currency to boost its capital ratios and funding capacity. The Lagos-based bank wants to issue the debt in a series, starting with a N50 billion offer in the last quarter, Chief Executive Officer Nnamdi Okonkwo said by […]
Business

COVID-19 pushes New Zealand into worst recession in years

Posted on Author Reporter

  New Zealand is in its deepest recession in decades, following strict measures in response to the Covid-19 pandemic which were widely praised. The country’s GDP shrank by 12.2% between April and June as the lockdown and border closures hit, reports the BBC. It is New Zealand’s first recession since the global financial crisis and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica