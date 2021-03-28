Business

2021 Nissan Patrol Nismo set for launch

The 2021 Nissan Patrol Nismo gets a redesigned front fascia and rear while the 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine is expected to be carried forward, SUVs like Nissan Patrol are more than just popular as they have a dedicated fan following and you could often see global manufacturers coming up with new iterations specifically meeting those countries’ requirements.

 

The ladder-frame SUV is sold as the Patrol Safari based on the old generation Y61 and the current sixthgen model is also available on sale there. Introduced around six years ago, the existing Nissan Patrol’s Nismo performance- spec variant has not received a facelift yet. It could get confusing as the regular Patrol gained a midcycle update in the second half of 2019.

 

A few weeks ago, the heavily updated prototype was caught on camera in the Middle East as it looked to be on an advertisement shoot. Now, ahead of its official debut in the coming weeks, the 2021 Nissan Patrol Nismo has been spotted completely undisguised. When we say completely, the wheels and Nissan badge were indeed covered as the white and black coloured facelifts were readied to be transported on a truck.

 

The exterior has been subjected to a host of updates adding more substance and character to the SUV. The front fascia of the 2021 Nissan Patrol Nismo boasts C-shaped LED headlamps and restyled tail lamps resembling the Armada and the signature V-motion radiator grille is also revised.

 

 

The thick V-pattern chrome element sits on the hexagonal shaped black grille and the bumper area with a large central air intake, flanked by the vertical inlets are also present. It rides on 22-inch forged alloy wheels and the rear gets dual exhaust outlets. The contrast red accents all around the SUV including the chin area and the rear diffuser are the main highlights of the Nismo.

 

The interior will also gain sporty touches to differentiate itself from the regular Patrol and improvements to the features list could also be part of the package. As for the performance, the same 5.6-litre V8 naturallyaspirated petrol engine producing 428 hp of maximum power out and 565 Nm of peak torque is expected to be utilised. The all-new Nissan Patrol for the global markets could be based on the next-generation Mitsubishi Pajero, and it could be years away.

