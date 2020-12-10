News

2021: NNPC envisages suppressed demand for oil

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday projected that the global demand in the oil and gas industry would remain suppressed substantially till the end of 2020. That was as the agency unveiled an agenda to whether the storm in 2021. Group Managing Director of the Company, Mallam Mele Kyari, who stated this during the 20th Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference (NOG) themed: “Fortifying the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry for Economic Stability and Growth” whichheldvirtually, said to be more resilient and efficient in operations, the corporation is “looking forward to 2021 means (and) we have to be more resilient and efficient in our operations.”

The NNPC boss, for the umpteenth time, also pledged his company’s commitment to bringing down the unit cost of oil production in the country to $10 per barrel, so as to remain competitive in the Industry and deliver value to all Nigerians.

A statement from the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, quoted Kyari to have projected that the global demand in the oil and gas industry will remain suppressed substantially till the end of 2020 but noted that despite all the forecasts, oil will continue to play a significant role in the energy mix till 2050.

“So, it doesn’t mean oil will vanish. What it means is that in terms of its significance, in terms of the volumes of contribution, it will reduce as the years go by. It is also true that manycountrieshavemadesignificant business decisions in the use of fossil fuel, including the United Kingdom, which hassaidthatnocarwillrunon fossil fuel in the next 10 years. Thisportendsa hugechange in the way we consume fuel and as we progress, many countries may follow suit,” Kyari stated. The NNPC helmsman observed that the ensuing global oil challenge will have an impact on NNPC’s production, which means that the Corporation must become more cost-efficient and be quick to the market.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: APC alleges foul play, to decide on next step

Posted on Author Reporter

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has alleged foul play in the September 19, 2020 governorship election, but called on party members to stay calm, while the leaders study the result and decide what is next. This was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the APC Media Campaign Council, […]
News

Online regulation: Activist writes Buhari, urges innovative approach

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An international Data Scientist and Artificial Intelligence specialist, Mr. Adewale Omoniyi, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to halt plans by his administration to regulate social media, but rather use the platform to enhance governance and anti-graft policies. In an open letter sent to President Buhari, the founder of NAIJATENT: the first Nigerian indigenous social network, […]
News

Fuel/electricity hike: FG, labour reconvenes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Regina Otokpa Abuja The Federal Government yesterday reconvened a meeting with Organised Labour, with the view to forestall any plans to resume its suspended strike over the increase in fuel price and electricity tariff. 6 At the end of the last meeting held between labour and the government on September 27, which spilled to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: