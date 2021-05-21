2021 NTTF National Championships:Players talk tough in tournament’s crucial stage

As the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) National Championships wind down, title contenders in the singles event have started the tough talk with all eyes on Fatimo Bello and Bose Odusanya. Also on Thursday, some former players re-enacted their youthful days as the battle for the top prize in the veteran men’s singles commenced from the round of 64 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium. Already, the contenders in the singles event have started showing their faces considering what happened in the finals of the team event on Wednesday. It is now clear that the battle for the women’s singles event will be between Bello, National Sports Festival champion as well as six-time Asoju Oba Cup champion Bose Odusanya of Lagos. Also, number one seed in the men’s singles Taiwo Mati of Ondo showed his class against his fierce rival Azeez Solanke of G20 of Taraba in the final of the men’s team event with Mati leading the Ondo team to victory to retain their status as the best playing team in the country. Friday is the fourth day of the N4.5m prize money championship and it promises to be exciting as winners will emerge in the U-21 and doubles event as the battle to share from the purse hots up.
Related Articles
Dare: Sports festival may still take place in 2020
…promises 150-office complex at Lagos Stadium Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, is hopeful the National Sports Festival could still take place before the end of the year. Speaking with cross sections of journalists in Lagos on Tuesday, the minister said discussions currently ongoing with relevant authorities ahead of returning sports fully in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Brighton come back to beat 10-man Man City
*Cavani scores stunner in Man Utd draw, Leeds sink Saints Brighton delighted their returning fans by coming back from two goals down to beat 10-man Manchester City at a raucous Amex Stadium. New champions City silenced the 7,495 home fans in attendance through Ilkay Gundogan’s second-minute opener, but were a man down after nine minutes, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kanu: Ebonyi football fans celebrate ‘Papillo’ at 44
Football fans in Ebonyi on Saturday celebrated the birthday of former Super Eagles Skipper Kanu Nwankwo who turned 44. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kanu, fondly called Papillo by football fans, had 86 caps for Nigeria, scoring 13 goals in a flourished career which lasted from 1994 to 2010. Kanu, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)