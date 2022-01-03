Business

2021: Onne Port Customs generates N188.6bn, records N11.98bn seizures

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

…processed 1,083,846 tonnes of cargo value at $402,367,568

Paul Ogbuokiri

The Area II Command of Nigeria Customs Service in Onne Port in Rivers State has achieved a record-breaking revenue collection of N188,643,692,057 from January to December 2021.

Announcing the collection at the close of work on Friday, December 31, 2021, Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the

Command, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, described the collection as the highest in the history of the command.

Mohammed said the 2021 total is N69,684,478,058 above the total of  N118,959,215,999 that was collected in 2020.

On enforcement and anti-smuggling activities, the CAC also revealed that 34 seizures were made last year. The seizures, according to him, had a total duty-paid value of N11,983,429, 216.

Prominent among the seizures was 1,387 cartons of tramadol falsely declared to evade detection. Others included rice, engine parts, vegetable oil and other concealed items with intent to evade accurate duty payments by defiant agents and importers.

On export, within the period under review, the command processed 1,083,846 metric tonnes of cargo with total free

on board (FOB) value of $402,367,568. The Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) value of the total export is

N764,462,724.

While commending the officers of the command for their relentless commitment to ensuring facilitation of legitimate

trade and preventing smuggling of any form, the controller urged them to intensify efforts in carrying out all NCS functions in the command in 2022.

He advised them to brace up with technology as the procured scanners will be deployed to use soon for faster cargo

clearance and easier detection of concealments, thereby facilitating trade.

He said the command will continue to build on achieved successes recorded through customs community relations

effort.

Mohamed, in his end-of-the-year interaction with senior officers, noted: “I commend you all for the feats we have

jointly achieved in revenue collection, enforcement and trade facilitation.

“They are, indeed, laudable milestones that we must not only sustain but also improve upon for the benefit of our country’s economy and national security.

“Indeed, our various meetings with stakeholders and port users paid off in 2021 because we have noted remarkable

improvements in compliance levels.

“As we enter 2022, let us continue to blend our enforcement capability with intelligence, to always detect all attempts at circumventing the law through false declarations, under declarations and concealments.

“In 2022, whoever attempts doing the wrong thing, like smuggling through Onne Port, will get his cargo seized and

risks facing arrest for prosecution in accordance with the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA).

“We cannot afford to compromise our positions or disappoint on the trust reposed on us. I hereby advise once again, that all importers and agents using this area for their businesses stay on the part of compliance at all times,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Inactive mobile lines decline to 89m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Mobile network operators in the country gained more revenue from their issued lines in June as the number of inactive users reduced from 94.6 million in May to 89 million. This means that about five million lines that had been inactive were used in the month. A mobile line is said to be inhelp active […]
Business

Nigeria’s economy fragile as GDP growth average 0.3% in 5 years, says expert

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Though the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Africa’s largest economy might increase to about 3.0 percent in second quarter ended June 30, 2021, average growth in five years has remained sluggish at 0.3 percent. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is expected to release the GDP figure for second quarter in August and economic experts […]
Business

CBN: Boosting productivity in agric sector

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

If the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for Q2’20 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week is anything to go by, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s measures to improve productivity in the country’s agricultural sector are clearly yielding positive results, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM In its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica