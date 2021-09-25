Travel & Tourism

2021 Pyne Awards: Oriki named Spa of the year

Oriki Spa has emerged Spa of the year at the 2021 Pyne Awards. Founded by Joycee Awosika in 2015, Oriki is dedicated to making sure its customers are pampered, with wellness, selfcare and happiness at the focus of their core services. The spa describes itself as ‘the perfect escape’. It is the first and only all-natural farm to skin brand in Nigeria to operate a luxury spa chain coupled with its own product line.

All branches of Oriki offer an absolute sensory experience dedicated to pampering both body and soul in the most natural way possible. Walking into any Oriki Spa, the striking features are the luxe space, beautiful ambience, luxurious smell and being welcomed by the friendliest faces.

Awosika, a serial entrepreneur, economist with a background in the power sector, expressed great delight at the win: “I’m so grateful that our hardwork is continuously being recognised. In 2020, COVID – 19 hit us and naturally we would have all thought that this was it for our sector since it involves touch.

However, we’ve been very strategic in our approach which continues to place the health and safety of our customers first. ‘‘Our unique strategy and approach to COVID-19 has enabled us to continue to scale and also build out our manufacturing facility, and there’s a lot more in store.”

One of Oriki’s unique offerings is the natural spa products which are made from natural ingredients such as chamomile, sugar cane, and aloe-vera. The spa offers a range of services such as massages, body treatments, facials, as well as products for men and the opportunity to become an ORÍKÌ member. The spa has locations in Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, The Yacht Hotel, Lekki, Eden Heights, Victoria Island and in Ikate, Lekki.

