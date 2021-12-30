2021: Rising brain drain, cholera deaths, others shatter health sector

Against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in brain drain among medical doctors and other health care professionals have persisted, stretching health workers in the country beyond their limits while reducing the quality of care generally during the year, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI and PRECIOUS YUSUF

Right from the beginning of the year, it was evident that 2021 would be a year with a difference in Nigeria. With the outbreak of COVID-19 throughout the world, many things which were not in place before began to surface.

To see people wearing face masks and walking around with and applying hand sanitisers often became the new normal.

The citizens of Nigeria have to adopt more hygienic practices such as washing of hands and avoiding crowded gatherings also became the new order of living.

The health sector in Nigeria also has to go through various changes and upgrades so that it would be able to cope with the changes that COVID-19 brought.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) which most average Nigerians have never heard of before became popular as it tried to find ways to manage the disease while also keeping Nigerians informed regularly about the rate of people infected by the disease.

The agency also daily announces the death rate and the number of people who recover from the disease. Nigerians are currently more informed about the virus. With the various rumours and theories that are making the rounds regarding the virus, the health sector recognised that it has to dispel the fears of the people and develop their confidence in the ability of the COVID vaccine to tackle the virus.

The only way to do that is to be open about the vaccine and create platforms where the public could get their questions answered and their doubts cleared. One of the very big measures that the health sector has been able to take in 2021 has been to meet the responsibility imposed on it by COVID- 19.

Following the worldwide lockdown which took place for most of the months in 2020, responses to various diseases suffered setbacks. Polio, tuberculosis (TB), malaria, Lassa fever, Cholera and a host of other diseases which the country has been battling before the outbreak of COVID-19 could not be effectively tackled based on the limitations arising from curbing the spread of COVID-19. Many Nigerians are careful about their movements so as not to contract the virus that is spreading rapidly, particularly the latest entrant, the Omicron variant.

According to the Immediate Past President, National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives ( NANNM), Abdulrafiu Adeniji, despite the fact that Africa and Nigeria was not given the right quantity of COVID-19 vaccines, the health sector is controlling the disease with the dedication and commitment of its workers.

Although the Federal and state governments are treating the demands of health workers on welfare with levity, most of the health workers especially nurses didn’t go on strike.

He stressed that throughout the year, nurses did not go on strike but stood by their oath to safeguard the interest of the masses. Adeniji who is the vice president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said despite the fact that the commitment of nurses is a very commendable feat, more has to be done to move the health sector forward in 2022.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, the government became more open to stakeholder involvement. However, Adeniji said a multisectoral approach is the best way to tackle any health problem and the point was even more emphasised in 2021. He noted that the other executives: the legislators, media partners and even the banking sector have their roles to play in curbing the pandemic.

Furthermore, underfunding of the health sector also poses a major challenge to the health workers even in the course of carrying out their duties, Adeniji lamented, saying the lack of state-of-the-art equipment which would ease care provision has also been a cause for serious concern.

Today conversations about the health sector are often associated with sadness and gloom with many nationals losing confidence in the services that are rendered and without hope of a turnaround for the better.

Brain drain

Today, the brain drain of medical doctors and other healthcare workers is common and the majority of the medical professionals particularly the youths are no longer interested in practising their career in this country.

As the migration of the local doctors have continued unabated, the shortage of medical personnel in Nigeria is therefore not surprising. As for those that remain and work in Nigeria, they struggle on a daily basis to offer care to as many patients that are in need of care services that visit the hospitals.

The Immediate Past President of the Medical Guild, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo recently affirmed that there has been a big challenge of human resources for health not only in Lagos but in the entire country against the background of the push and pull factors driving brain drain to other parts of the world.

“The pull factors are increasing, especially with the burden of COVID-19 on health systems in Europe, most particularly the new Omicron variant. Medical Guild, an affiliate of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), is an association of medical doctors employed by the Lagos State Government.

As a result of the brain drain, doctors in the country are over stretched and as suc fail to function optimally to provide adequate health care due to the heavy workload of attending to a large number of patients.

Although, a good number of doctors take the Hippocratic oath to serve, the quality of healthcare delivery to patients in need of health services in the country is under threat, as the doctor to patient ratio presently stands at one doctor to 6,000 patients as against one to 600 as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Cholera

By implication of work overload for medical doctors and other health workers, the Nigeria health sector has been struggling to address the daunting public health challenges that has continued to weaken the system; maternal and child health indices have continued to remain dismal; there have been outbreak of some diseases including Cholera, Meningitis, and Lassa fever this year.

While confirming the burden of Cholera in the country this year, the Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa said the country has recorded “a little more than 3,600” deaths from cholera in the last 11 months as at December 1. Adetifa said the NCDC has been working behind the scene to mitigate the spread of cholera, as the public attention is more on COVID-19 than other diseases.

“We are currently preparing for the meningitis season, all the refresher training, all the sensitisation are already in the works.

“So, behind the scenes, we would like all of these other areas to receive equal or even more attention, but we have no choice but to focus on all of the diseases that are likely to have public health impact on the country according to the mandate that we have been given.”

He also explained that rain in areas with cases of open defecation has made them to be more at risk of contracting cholera.

Primary healthcare centres (PHC)

Similarly, universal access to quality health care in the country in 2021 has been at the lowest ebb as primary healthcare centres (PHCs) that are the cornerstone of healthcare, are still in shambles due to acute shortage of personnel.

Giving insight into some of the factors why things deteriorated this far, Dr. Francis Faduyile, a consultant pathologist and immediate past president of the NMA, said although, Africa head of states at a meeting in Abuja had pledged to commit 15 per cent of the budget to health so as to revamp the health sector, “unfortunately, Nigeria has never had anything close to that. We have regularly had less than five per cent of the budget put to health.”

Meanwhile, he noted that population growth has since been on the increase. For instance, Faduyile noted that when Nigeria was independent, the nation’s population was about 45 million. Today, there are about 200 million. He said, “What we have expected with regard to population has not been in place.”

According to him, “PHCs that are supposed to take care of the majority of Nigerians are in shambles. Local governments in conjunction with the state governments that are expected to fund PHCs have abandoned them, leaving them in a very poor state.

Based on this, he stressed that the nation’s health sector has not done well. On brain drain, Faduyile lamented that the governments were not opening space for the employment of doctors and other health workers at the state level.

“It is a common occurrence to get to a facility where you ought to find 10 medical officers, you find one only.

“Funding remuneration for doctors and other health workers is abysmally poor compared to what they get outside this country.” Speaking further, he said inter-professional disharmony has caused a lot of havoc in the health sector.

What the NMA has done is to sit down with other health workers to see how it could relate with other professional groups while down-playing “our divisions with a view to serve our patients better.

So far, we have been able to engage the leadership of the NANNM and that of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and I can tell you that we are doing very well.”

