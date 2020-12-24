2021: Sokoto targets 800,000 people under contributory health scheme

The Sokoto State government yesterday said that the newly launched contributory health scheme in the state is targeting 20 per cent of its residents by 2021. Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Muhammed Ali Inname, said this in Sokoto to commemorate this year’s Universal Health Coverage.

The commissioner maintained that the scheme targeted at least four million people as required and as recommended by the international universal health coverage

He said those to be enrolled were mostly people who could not afford to sponsor themselves or those with no means of paying for their health services. Nnname said the programme was rescheduled from the original date of December 12 due to some other official engagements.

While calling on residents of the state to observe all protocols against COVID- 19, he said the state was targeting about four million people out of which only 10 per cent of such were currently on the list.

The commissioner explained that the state contributory health scheme was designed to help people, especially the vulnerable in the society, to meet up with their health challenges. He urged the people to key-in into the scheme, which he said would benefit everyone.

According to him, “Once someone registers and makes a payment of N12,000 per annum, such persons do not need to stress themselves on any health challenge. “I am calling on those with health challenges, especially the association of people living with HIV, those with diabetes and others, to take the advantage of this programme and enrol their members.

“This is even an avenue for political leaders, community leaders, philanthropists and many others to register as many people as they wish on the platform.

