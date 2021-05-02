Business

2021 Toyota Camry’s first look: Everything you need to know

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Toyota Camry enters the market with a few tweaks. The 2021 Toyota Camry has more new frontend styling, a different touchscreen infotainment setup, and a few changes to its trim levels and standard and optional equipment.

 

The LE trim is now the base model, meaning the L—previously the cheapest Camry—is no more. The base price will likely rise by just a few hundred dollars as a result; Toyota hasn’t released 2021 pricing, but the 2020 L model was only $545 cheaper than the LE.

 

The 2021 Camry hybrid is also now available in the sporty-ish XSE trim. And the more legitimately sporty Camry TRD gets newly standard equipment including blind-spot monitoring and heated mirrors. Outside, a number of small updates to the Camry’s front fascia better separate LE and XLE models from sportierlooking SE and XSE trims.

The L trim is totally dead, which makes the LE is now the least expensive Toyota Camry sedan car you can buy. It celebrates this feat with a new set of 17-inch wheels. Likewise, the XLE gets a new 18-inch wheel design. Both trims add a more defined chin to the bottom of the front bumper.

 

Meanwhile, SE and XSE models get small adjustments to the front bumper and feature a new honeycomb grill design. Toyota said that a number of its customers liked the efficiency of the Camry Hybrid but preferred the sporty looks of the SE and XSE trims. As a way to bridge that gap, the brand is launching the new Camry XSE Hybrid for 2021.

 

The refreshed fascia that’s going on the 2021 SE and XSE models will also pair with the Camry’s hybrid powertrain. All 2021 Camrys come standard with an enhanced set of driver-assistance features, which Toyota is calling Safety Sense 2.5.

 

It includes upgrades to systems such as the pedestrian- detection and adaptive cruise control functions. All-wheel drive was introduced as an option last year and continues for 2021. Toyota says that the production of the 2021 Camry starts in October, meaning it will reach deal- Electric car erships from September

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Huntella offers campus students money-making opportunity

Posted on Author Reporter

  Huntella, an online accessory company, is set to empower and groom the earning power of students on campus through its HuntellaCampusRep initiative. Under this initiative, undergraduates have the opportunity of investing an amount of money to acquire accessories that are then resold, allowing them to make a minimum profit of N10, 000 on all […]
Business

Recapitalisation: NAICOM tightens noose on underwriters

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Progress report to be submitted monthly With four months left to the end of the first phase of recapitalisation, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), has further tightened its noose on insurance companies with regard to meeting the minimum paid-up share capital in cash. The first phase of the recapitalisation exercise is expected to end December […]
Business

CSCS gets securities services company of the year award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc has been decorated with the Securities Services Company of the Year award at the eight edition of the Banks’ and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards 2020.   According to a statement from the CSCS, the Judges’ decision was announced at the event held in Lagos over the weekend, where […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica