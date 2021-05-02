2021 Toyota Camry’s first look: Everything you need to know

Toyota Camry enters the market with a few tweaks. The 2021 Toyota Camry has more new frontend styling, a different touchscreen infotainment setup, and a few changes to its trim levels and standard and optional equipment.

The LE trim is now the base model, meaning the L—previously the cheapest Camry—is no more. The base price will likely rise by just a few hundred dollars as a result; Toyota hasn’t released 2021 pricing, but the 2020 L model was only $545 cheaper than the LE.

The 2021 Camry hybrid is also now available in the sporty-ish XSE trim. And the more legitimately sporty Camry TRD gets newly standard equipment including blind-spot monitoring and heated mirrors. Outside, a number of small updates to the Camry’s front fascia better separate LE and XLE models from sportierlooking SE and XSE trims.

The L trim is totally dead, which makes the LE is now the least expensive Toyota Camry sedan car you can buy. It celebrates this feat with a new set of 17-inch wheels. Likewise, the XLE gets a new 18-inch wheel design. Both trims add a more defined chin to the bottom of the front bumper.

Meanwhile, SE and XSE models get small adjustments to the front bumper and feature a new honeycomb grill design. Toyota said that a number of its customers liked the efficiency of the Camry Hybrid but preferred the sporty looks of the SE and XSE trims. As a way to bridge that gap, the brand is launching the new Camry XSE Hybrid for 2021.

The refreshed fascia that’s going on the 2021 SE and XSE models will also pair with the Camry’s hybrid powertrain. All 2021 Camrys come standard with an enhanced set of driver-assistance features, which Toyota is calling Safety Sense 2.5.

It includes upgrades to systems such as the pedestrian- detection and adaptive cruise control functions. All-wheel drive was introduced as an option last year and continues for 2021. Toyota says that the production of the 2021 Camry starts in October, meaning it will reach deal- Electric car erships from September

