2021 travel, tourism summit to deepen AU’s integration

The Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Federal Capital Territory Administration, the organized private sector, and relevant organizations and critical stakeholders in the travel, tourism and transportation sectors have concluded arrangements for the hosting of the fourth edition of the International Tourism, Transportation Summit and Expo 2021.

With the theme: Tourism Transportation Connectivity and Partnership: Leveraging the AfCFTA Regime for Economic Sustainability, the 2021 Summit and Expo is scheduled to hold on November 15 and November 16th, 2021 at the Abuja International Conference Centre, Abuja the usual venue of the event since its inception in 2017.

The two-day programme which is expected to draw participants and exhibitors from the Travel Tourism, Transportation and the hospitality value chain amongst others across the African continent as well as representatives from the African Union (AU), the ECOWAS, etc. will consist of events such as *Tourism Transport Summit, *Tourism Transport Training, *Exhibition-B2B and G2B sessions, *Tourism Transport Ambassadors Award and *The Gala Night.

The choice of the theme for the 2021 edition of the International Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo, Tourism Transportation Connectivity and Partnership: Leveraging the AfCFTA Regime for Economic Sustainability, was informed and in line with the strategic framework for delivering on Africa’s goal for inclusive and sustainable development through accelerated Intra-African trade and to boost Africa’s trading position in the global market by strengthening Africa’s common voice and policy space in global trade negotiations.

This is based on an agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area was adopted on March 21, 2018, which became enforced on May 30th, 2019.

Reaffirming the need for developing programmes of international cooperation within the African continent in order to improve and strengthen the basic

conditions for the sustainable development of Tourism Transportation industries, the International Tourism Transport Summit for 2021 seeks to deliberate on the complex relationship between transport provision and tourism in boosting the economy of the continent via a single market for goods, services.

This is facilitated by the movement of persons and to deepen the economic integration of the African continent in accordance with the Pan African Vision of An integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africaexposed

