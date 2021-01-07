2021: Using budget, insurance, others to optimise health delivery

Nigeria is widely known as the country with very bad health indices. With improved health budget, expanding health insurance to actualise Universal Health Coverage (UHC), among other strategies, the health sector could experience a turn around this year, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

It has become a ritual to welcome every new-year with exciting celebrations. Of course, partakers of the cultural/ religious event are those healthy enough to scale through the hurdles of the previous and out gone year.

People with failing health merely breeze through the celebration without really feeling that they are part of it as other things weigh heavily on their minds. Against the background of high hospital bills facing most patients and increased cost of medications occasioned by the scarcity of forex in the country, there are fears that these will further weigh heavily on those seeking care in the prevailing year 2021 and may dash their hope to attain good health.

Highlighting some of the issues that bedeviled the health sector during previous years, some stakeholders listed them to include poor health budgets, poor implementation of the 2014 National Health Act (NHA), the lack of expansion of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), to cover more Nigerians, the nonactualisation of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC), which is recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), as a strategy to bring care closer to the door steps of global communities, lack of strengthening of Primary Health Care (PHC) system, poor disease surveillance system, which is driving the emergence/re-emergence of new infectious diseases, among others.

According to the stakeholders, many of the problems that rocked the health sector in the past years are largely blamed on these factors which they advocate must be effectively addressed to improve the worsening health indices of the country.

Sharing his thoughts on factors that could shape optimum care delivery in 2021, the President of Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), Dr. Godwin Ogbonna said in 2021, it was the desire of the health sector workers that the federal and state governments will tackle the issue of second wave of COVID- 19 especially now that it was affecting many frontline health workers.

According to Ogbonna who is also the national vice chairman, Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), the issue of life insurance policy is very important and endangerment or hazards allowance for workers shouldn’t be toyed with; it should be paid as at when due.

“Then, generally when we look into the 2021 budget, we see that the funding for the health sector is less than three per cent which is far below the recommended percentage by the Africa Union (AU).” It will be recalled that in 2001, the AU recommended that at least 15 per cent of African countrys’ health budget should be allocated to health in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations.

Based on this, Ogbonna said, “So, it is important that going forward the Nigerian government should fund the health sector appropriately.” Lastly, on the issue of privatisation, he said privatising public health institutions was not to the benefit of the public masses.

Hence, if the government wanted to privatise public health service, it should build its own edifices, equip them and do the privatisation on a separate platform, but not converting Federal Government owned hospitals or institutions to private ownership where the private operators will charge exorbitant prices for care service delivery as against what is obtainable in public health service or public health centers.

So, going forward, let all government functionaries who have been going for medical test, medical tourism outside the country stop the trend; there should be a law guiding that. All government functionaries should access care delivery here in Nigeria and by doing that, the hospitals in the country will be well equipped and should have enough personnel to handle health issues.

That will help the masses of Nigeria to get effective care service delivery even at their doorstep. Speaking in the same vein, the President of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr. Okhuaihesuyi Uyilawa said the infrastructure in government owned hospitals needed a general overhaul, adding that modern up to date equipment needed to be purchased and installed.

He said basically, in Nigeria now, one cannot boast of any hospital that has a functional MRI, CT Scan, a radiotherapy facility, neither can one get the best equipment to treat patients. “That is why political leaders in this country travel overseas seeking health care when they are not developing the facilities in the system. So, as a way of overhauling the infrastructure, some centres in all zones can be equipped. Considering that we have six zones, those facilities could be made functional in two centres in each zone, totaling 12; that will go a long way to get patients needed care.

Citing an example, he said some patients suffering cancer tend to need radiotherapy; at a time in Nigeria, there was no functional radiotherapy in Nigeria as a whole. Recently, Uyilawa noted that the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idiaraba organised one in which a private partner brought in functional radiotherapy and under that system, that facility is making Nigerians pay a whole lot to seek radiotherapy care, when the government with all the money it has invested in the health sector, we cannot show what the funds had been used for. “If we are able to overhaul the health system, it will further reduce cost, making health care accessible and affordable for all Nigerians,” he added.

Making PHCs functional in every ward According to Uyilawa, accessibility to health care by the masses needed to be improved by establishing functional primary health care (PHC) centres at least in every ward of all local government areas. He said there are different levels of care: primary, secondary and tertiary level, but most systems want to rush to build teaching hospitals when the PHCs in Nigeria are not functional.

However, he suggested that there should be a PHC in all local governments with medical doctors deployed there. Uyilawa lamented that most of the PHCs are headed by community health extension workers (CHEW), adding that there were no medical doctors there. “We should try and make these PHCs better; there should be medical doctors in all PHCs. Subsequently, there should be the secondary as well as the tertiary care facilities. “We shouldn’t rush to build tertiary centres while neglecting PHCs. That is why there is so much burdens on tertiary health care facilities. Everybody tends to go for tertiary treatment when indeed they can actually get primary care and thereafter be referred for tertiary care if necessary.

National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS)

Furthermore, Uyilawa said the government needed to incorporate the non-formal health insurance as a strategy to expand services under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to ensure a wider coverage. In his assessment of where Nigeria is currently concerning the NHIS, Uyilawa said the NHIS in Nigeria was a sham because it was basically for people in federal institutions; those in states are not covered under the scheme.

He said, “Even when you access the NHIS, they will tell you that most drugs you need to buy for treatment are not part of what is recommended for health insurance; NHIS does not cover cancer patients, it doesn’t enable you to afford drugs for chemotherapy. NHIS doesn’t help you to get radiotherapy.

“So, why are we talking about NHIS if it is not functioning; people are dying and cannot access the little health care they can get in other countries.” Comparing what is obtainable in the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (U.S.), Uyilawa said everybody tends to have an insurance scheme; that helps to alleviate the sufferings of the people. On how basic health insurance that is obtainable in the western countries can be replicated in Nigeria, the national president of NARD said, “We just need a responsive government that listens to the head of all health institutions so as to get information on basic things we need to lean on and things that are achievable.

“We can actually use the outline of things achieved abroad,” he added. According to him, though, most political leaders in Nigeria go round the world and see how things are happening; they don’t apply what they have learnt, saying that is the reason why the health sector has those problems.

On how the NHIS could be made more functional, Uyilawa said we need to come to a roundtable: medical doctors, nurses laboratory scientists, pharmacists, among others comprising health staff should discuss.

“We need to come to a round table and make the government know that we must make policies that are achievable and implementable in Nigeria. “Nigeria can work but we need a responsive government to look at all these things and address them so that every Nigerian can access care that is affordable.

National Health Act (NHA)

Also, speaking on where Nigeria ought to be with regard to the 2014 National Health Act (NHA), Uyilawa said, although the NHA was already being implemented, not up to 50 per cent has not been achieved. He said, “It is one thing to do paper work and another is the implementation of what had been written. That is where we fail: implementation and getting results from what the Act really stands for.” However, he reasoned that if the Act that has been done and agreed upon was followed, we will get better results and all these things we are saying could be sorted out.

Shortchanging healthcare workers

Speaking further on one of the factors that demoralise health care workers, he said health staff were mostly shortchanged. Giving an example, Uyilawa said the hardship allowance for each senator and member of the House of Representatives is from N1.2 million and above, but for medical doctors and other health workers, hazard allowance is N5,000 monthly. “Some of doctors conducted surgical operations on patients and got infected with COVID-19, HIV, hepatitis and what they get is N5,000 monthly.

“Meanwhile, senators and House of Representatives members get N1.2 million hardship allowance. The government has to be sensitive to all these.” At the beginning of the pandemic, he noted that the Federal Government said it would pay COVID-19 allowance, paid it for only three months and abandoned it.

He lamented, “People are dying as we speak; many doctors have died of COVID-19. What has been done about those doctors?” According to Uyilawa, “the insurance we have now is on paper. On the contrary, he said, “If you travel abroad, doctors practicing there benefit from all these and governments abroad pay better. They provide basic insurance for health workers. “But in Nigeria insurance is a sham; nothing is happening. These are ways we can stem brain drain in Nigeria.”

