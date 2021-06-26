News

2021 UTME: Benue postpones sanitation in Makurdi, Gboko towns

Posted on

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday directed the State Environmental Sanitation Authority (BENSESA), to postpone this month’s sanitation exercise scheduled to hold today in Makurdi and Gboko local government areas. The governor’s directive is to enable candidates for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), who had technical issues in the last examina-tion and are to sit for it again to get to the designated centres without delay. “Consequently, there will be free movement of people in Makurdi and Gboko within the stipulated time for the sanitation.” Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, however, enjoined those living in other towns of the state to comply with the restriction of movement between the hours of 7am and 9am and to also keep their surroundings clean.

