2021 UTME: Benue postpones sanitation in Makurdi, Gboko towns

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday directed the State Environmental Sanitation Authority (BENSESA), to postpone this month’s sanitation exercise scheduled to hold today in Makurdi and Gboko local government areas. The governor’s directive is to enable candidates for this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), who had technical issues in the last examina-tion and are to sit for it again to get to the designated centres without delay. “Consequently, there will be free movement of people in Makurdi and Gboko within the stipulated time for the sanitation.” Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, however, enjoined those living in other towns of the state to comply with the restriction of movement between the hours of 7am and 9am and to also keep their surroundings clean.
Related Articles
C’River State Health Commissioner Storms Remote Villages to rescue Severely malnourished Children
“….Aftermath Of Covid-19” CRSG Begins Rescue Of Malnourished Children In Remote Communities….. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in a complete lockdown of the entire Country/World, the aftermath effect is beginning to tell on lives and livelihoods as most families due to poverty, hunger and lack of resources are unable to feed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Uzodinma inaugurating my projects in first anniversary, says Okorocha
Steve Uzoechi OWERRI While Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has outlined activities to mark his one-year anniversary in office as Governor, his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha has come out to say that some projects commissioned and listed for commissioning were projects executed by him while in office. Speaking through his Special Adviser […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
IPPIS: Senior polytechnic staff threaten strike
…issue FG 21 days ultimatum The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), has threatened to withdraw services if the challenges associated with the implementation of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and stoppage of minimum wage were not addressed in the next 21 days. Giving the ultimatum to the Federal […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)