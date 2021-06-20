Education

2021 UTME: JAMB delists 24 centres in 10 states

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…advises affected candidates to await directives

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Following the failure of some Computer Based Test (CBT) centres to deliver on their mandate to ensure seamless delivery of services during the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which commenced nationwide on Saturday, the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), has delisted 24 CBT centres in 10 states.
The affected centres are located in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Delta, Edo,  Kaduna, Osun, Lagos,  Oyo,  Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa states
A statement made available to newsmen by the spokesman of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin late Saturday, said the: “Centres who failed during the conduct of the 2021 UTME on Saturday, June 19, 2021 are hereby delisted.
“Candidates posted to any of these centres are required to await further directives by checking their profile, email addresses and SMS on their registered phone for a new date.”
The delisted CBT centres are Harry Pass Polytechnic in Benue State, Izisco OBOs Institute of Maritime Studies and Technology in Delta State, Oseni Elamah ICT Institute, Kings Polytechnic and Givitec CBT centre in Edo State, Oru East CBT Centre in Imo State, Aunty Alice Schools in Nassarawa State, Oduduwa University in Osun State and Federal College of Education in Oyo State.
Four centres delisted in Kaduna State are; Bethel Baptist High School, Zabib College, St. Albert Institute and Skolak Resources Ltd;
while GEF Systems Limited in Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) and Government Secondary School Garki Area 10, were delisted in the FCT.
Also, six centres have been delisted in Lagos State; Massimo Computer CBT, IP Soft Technologies Limited, Institute of Criminal Justice and Criminology Administration, Sweet Valley Educational Services, Al-Miyzan Schools CBT Centre and Certified Institution of Shipping (CISN).
King Emmanuel College ICT Centre and the Federal Polytechnic both in Ondo State were equally delisted, even as St Augustine’s Academy in Plateau State was also affected.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

FCE(T) Provost: Our plan is to upgrade college to education varsity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos, Dr. Wahab Azeez, has said that his administration’s desire is to upgrade the college to Federal University of Technical Education.   This was as he noted that efforts were ongoing with support from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to improve the current state of the […]
Education

Foundation renovates classroom block in Edo school

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Oligie Community in Igbanke, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State were agog last week as a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), under the aegis of the David and Margaret Ngegu (DAMAN) Foundation rehabilitated and donated a block of three classrooms with the state-ofthe- art facilities to one of the primary schools in the community.   […]
Education

NIJ Provost urges NIPR graduates to utilise opportunities in profession

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) at Ogba, Ikeja, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, has urged fresh graduates of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to utilise opportunities in their profession. This was as he said that opportunities abound in the public relations profession for the brave and bold.   Speaking as chairman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica