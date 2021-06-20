2021 UTME: JAMB delists 24 centres in 10 states

…advises affected candidates to await directives

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Following the failure of some Computer Based Test (CBT) centres to deliver on their mandate to ensure seamless delivery of services during the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which commenced nationwide on Saturday, the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB), has delisted 24 CBT centres in 10 states.

The affected centres are located in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Delta, Edo, Kaduna, Osun, Lagos, Oyo, Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa states

A statement made available to newsmen by the spokesman of JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin late Saturday, said the: “Centres who failed during the conduct of the 2021 UTME on Saturday, June 19, 2021 are hereby delisted.

“Candidates posted to any of these centres are required to await further directives by checking their profile, email addresses and SMS on their registered phone for a new date.”

The delisted CBT centres are Harry Pass Polytechnic in Benue State, Izisco OBOs Institute of Maritime Studies and Technology in Delta State, Oseni Elamah ICT Institute, Kings Polytechnic and Givitec CBT centre in Edo State, Oru East CBT Centre in Imo State, Aunty Alice Schools in Nassarawa State, Oduduwa University in Osun State and Federal College of Education in Oyo State.

Four centres delisted in Kaduna State are; Bethel Baptist High School, Zabib College, St. Albert Institute and Skolak Resources Ltd;

while GEF Systems Limited in Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN) and Government Secondary School Garki Area 10, were delisted in the FCT.

Also, six centres have been delisted in Lagos State; Massimo Computer CBT, IP Soft Technologies Limited, Institute of Criminal Justice and Criminology Administration, Sweet Valley Educational Services, Al-Miyzan Schools CBT Centre and Certified Institution of Shipping (CISN).

King Emmanuel College ICT Centre and the Federal Polytechnic both in Ondo State were equally delisted, even as St Augustine’s Academy in Plateau State was also affected.

