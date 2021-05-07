2021 UTME: JAMB nabs 50-year-old man over impersonation

…debunks recruitment of invigilators

A 50-year-old man, identified as Sesan Obasa, has been apprehended alongside one Salvation Terhembe, by the police over alleged involvement in impersonation during the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration.

The suspects were paraded before newsmen at the headquarters of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Friday in Abuja.

Terhembe, who was picked up by a staff of JAMB at one of the board’s registration centres in Bwari, following his unsuccessful attempts to carry out UTME registration on behalf of Obasa, had appeared before a JAMB registration official on Thursday and could have successfully scaled the first accreditation when the picture on the National Identification Number, NIN, showed he was impersonating Obasa.

Terhembe, who admitted to carrying out the act, said he was contacted by Obasa to supply his information for registration at the JAMB centre because he was busy with work, adding, however, that he was only assisting him and not aware that his actions breached any rule of JAMB.

Speaking in defence of his actions, Obasa, who had applied to study public administration, said he was misled by his determination to go to school, which moved him with desperation to put in for JAMB this year.

