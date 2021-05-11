News Top Stories

2021 UTME: JAMB registers 845,517 candidates

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

…directs candidates to print mock UTME slips

 

With about five days to close of registration, no fewer than 845,517 candidates have so far registered for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), have set May 15, 2021 as the closing date for the 2021 UTME/DE, and have insisted there would be no late registration.

 

In its weekly bulletin made available to newsmen yesterday by the Head, Media and Public Affairs, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the Board also disclosed that candidates could begin printing of slips for their mock UTME ahead of the mock examination.

 

The slip contains the candidates’ details such as registration number, expected time of candidates’ arrival at examination centre, and the centre which they are to sit for their mock examination within their chosen examination town.

 

“Candidates who had registered for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and indicated interest to sit for the optional mock examination are to print their mock notification slips from Sunday, May 9.

 

“This is in preparation for the mock examination scheduled for Thursday, May 20. “The optional mock notification slips can be printed from anywhere candidates find to be convenient, provided they have access to the Internet.”

