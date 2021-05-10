2021 UTME: JAMB registers 845,517 candidates 

…directs candidates to print mock UTME slips

With about five days to close of registration, no fewer than 845,517 candidates have so far registered for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has set May 15, 2021 as the closing date for the 2021 UTME/DE, and have insisted there would be no late registration.

In its weekly bulletin made available to newsmen on Monday by the Head, Media and Public Affairs, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the Board also disclosed that candidates could begin printing of slips for their UTME ahead of the mock examination.

The slip contains the candidates’ details such as registration number, expected time of candidates arrival at examination centre, and the centre which they are to sit for their mock examination within their chosen examination town.

