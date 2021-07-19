Sports

2021 Volleyball League: Kano Pillars, NSCDC top table

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Kano Pillars and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) currently top the table in the men’s and women’s category respectively after the end of the first phase of the 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League on Sunday.

 

In the men’s category 2018 Super Cup silver medallist, Kano Pillars is occupying first position with 24 points after nine matches; NSCDC is second on the log with 21 points while defending champion, Nigeria Customs Service is third position with 20 points.

 

An improved Nigeria Police Force is fourth on the log with 18 points, rejuvenated Nigeria Correctional Service with some new signings are fifth with 16 points while COAS Spikers is sixth on the table with 11 points.

 

Newly promoted side, OFFA Volleyball Club is seventh on the NVPL with 10 points and Sunshine Spiker occupies eighth position with 10 points.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Euro 2020: Wales into last 16 despite defeat in Rome

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Switzerland crush Turkey 3-1 Wales demonstrated great resolve in defeat against Italy as they clung on with 10 men for a result which was enough to secure their place in the second round of Euro 2020. Their automatic qualification was under threat with Switzerland beating Turkey 3-1 in Group A’s other fixture, but Wales […]
Sports

FM: Qatar aims to host COVID-free World Cup

Posted on Author Reporter

  Qatar’s foreign affairs minister said on Saturday his country is ready to host the World Cup next year and has been in talks with vaccine providers to ensure all attendees are vaccinated, Qatar’s state news agency QNA reported. “Right now there are programs under development to provide vaccination to all the attendees of the […]
Sports

Ahmed Musa heads back to CSKA

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa, has shunned a multimillion deal from Turkish giant, Galatasaray, as he moves back to former club, CSKA Moscow. Musa who left Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr in a mutual consent is available on free transfer as a lot of European clubs especially from Turkey showing interests. His desire was to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica