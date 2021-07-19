2021 Volleyball League: Kano Pillars, NSCDC top table

Kano Pillars and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) currently top the table in the men’s and women’s category respectively after the end of the first phase of the 2021 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League on Sunday.

In the men’s category 2018 Super Cup silver medallist, Kano Pillars is occupying first position with 24 points after nine matches; NSCDC is second on the log with 21 points while defending champion, Nigeria Customs Service is third position with 20 points.

An improved Nigeria Police Force is fourth on the log with 18 points, rejuvenated Nigeria Correctional Service with some new signings are fifth with 16 points while COAS Spikers is sixth on the table with 11 points.

Newly promoted side, OFFA Volleyball Club is seventh on the NVPL with 10 points and Sunshine Spiker occupies eighth position with 10 points.

Like this: Like Loading...