2021 WASSCE commences August 16

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced that the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would commence from Monday, August 16 to September 30, 2021, throughout the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

 

The Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO) of WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, stated this yesterday at a press conference held at the Yaba, Lagos Head Office of the council.

 

He said this year’s examination, which would span a period of seven weeks, was being conducted in August against the usual May/June period due to the COVID-19 pandemic that caused disruption and distortion of the academic calendar in the West Africa sub-region.

The HNO, however, added that the timetable was specifically drawn to  align with Nigeria’s emergency academic calendar and also in deference to specific requests made by the Federal Ministry of Education.

 

Meanwhile, he said that the National Identification Number (NIN) would be a major requirement and would be made compulsory for the registration of WASSCE examination with effect from 2022 and subsequent diets, saying; “No NIN, No entry.”

 

According to him, the 2021 WASSCE would be conducted in 19,425 recognised secondary schools, comprising 8,052 public and 11,373 private schools across the country

