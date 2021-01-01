News

2021: We need to do more on security – PGF

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has said that the country needs to do more in the areas of insecurity. This position was contained in the new year message of the PGF of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
According to the party, there were many insecurity situations in the North and viz-a-viz the country.
The PGF also said that the COVID-19 pandemic had contributed to the insecurity in the country.
In a statement from the Chairman of PGF and Governor of Kebbi, Senator Atiku Bagudu, the Forum said: “One issue that has dominated public attention, especially in the second half of 2020 was the new wave of insecurity in the country. Beyond Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, sadly we now have banditry in North West, which is as disruptive and threatening as the activities of insurgents. In addition, kidnapping activities is rampant in North Central and South West and is spreading to every parts of the country.
“Every Nigerians is justifiably disturbed by this unfortunate development. While acknowledging that our security agencies are doing their best to control the situation, a lot more need to be done. We are confident that our security agencies will effectively restore order and guarantee security of lives and properties of all Nigerians in every part of the country.
“We appeal to all Nigerians to continue to support our security forces in the effort to end insecurity in the country. Nigerians must resist all attempts to politicise insecurity. Ending insecurity will require strong national unity. We therefore wish to acknowledge and commend President Muhammadu Buhari, for providing the leadership at national level, as well as ensuring that all arms of our security services are discharging their responsibilities. As Progressive Governors, we will continue to support the Federal Government and the security services.
“We hereby once more restate our commitment to make all our states models of good governance with records of rapid human development and progress founded on the principles of social democracy in line with provisions of our party constitution and manifesto.
“In 2021, we shall continue to take all the necessary steps to roll out programmes that will consolidate development of synergy, experience sharing and collaboration by all progressive states.”

Our Reporters

