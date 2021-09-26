2021 Women Afrobasket: D’Tigress target history against Mali

The women basketball team of Nigeria, D’Tigress, will on Sunday (today) hope to put their name in history book when they take on Mali in the final of the 2021 Women AfroBasket.

A win against Mali in the final will see them becoming only the second team (After Senegal) to have won the Afro-Basketball thrice in a row. (3-peat!). The women defeated Senegal 73- 63 points in their semifinal game played on Friday evening and will be up against Mali, who defeated hosts Cameroon 52-51 points in the other semi final game.

Speaking about the performance of the D’Tigress, the Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, congratulated the team for making the country proud and also making sure they are on the verge of defending their title in Cameroon.

The Minister urged the team to crown what has been a remarkable tournament with victory in the final so that their status as the ‘Queens of the Court’ on the African continent can be confirmed.

