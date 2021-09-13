Sports

2021 WTA Finals moved from Shenzhen to Guadalajara

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The season-ending WTA Finals will be held in Guadalajara, Mexico instead of Shenzhen, China this year and will begin on November 8, the WTA Tour said on Monday.

The WTA Finals, contested by the world’s top eight singles players and eight doubles teams, was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Reuters.

In July, the WTA removed the Asian swing of tournaments from its calendar for a second successive year due to the pandemic, with only the WTA Finals’ fate uncertain.

“We are excited to bring our showpiece tournament to the exciting and vibrant city of Guadalajara in this unique year,” WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said in a statement.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to the Gemdale Corporation in Shenzhen for their cooperation and resilience, and we look forward to returning in 2022 to enjoy the WTA Finals over the next decade.”

The WTA Finals is set to return to Shenzhen from 2022 and the Chinese city will host every edition until 2030.

The annual showpiece event had a prize purse of $14 million in 2019 when it was played in Shenzhen for the first time after ending a five-year run in Singapore.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Kaduna agog as First Bank continues journey with Georgian Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following the hugely successful Centenary celebration of First Bank of Nigeria Limited sponsored Georgian Cup, action returns to the highbrow Kaduna Polo Club this weekend as the gladiators return once again for the glamorous tournament. Lastyear, AbujaRubiconledbyAviationMinister, HadiSirikaoverpoweredLintexAgad, captainedbyBashirDantatainaclashthatdrewpolo fans from across the region to Kaduna. The match played over 7-Chukkas saw Abuja Rubicon winning […]
Sports

Djokovic wins record 9th Aussie Open title

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Novak Djokovic continued his dominance of the Australian Open by overwhelming an irritated Daniil Medvedev to win a record-extending ninth men’s title.   Top seed Djokovic won 7-5 6-2 6-2 to claim his 18th Grand Slam, leaving him two behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the men’s record books.   The 33-year-old Serb has […]
Sports

Aisha Buhari Cup: Falcons to play Morocco, Mali

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ghana, Cameroon, S’Africa in tough group The draw for the maiden edition of the Aisha Buhari Cup was conducted in Lagos on Wednesday with the country’s women national team, Super Falcons, being seeded in Group A with Morocco and Mali joining them in the group. The opening game, scheduled for September 13 at the newly-refurbished […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica