2021 WTD: Education, defence ministries move to protect schools

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he directed both the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Defence to beef up security around schools to ensure safety of students and teachers. There has been an increase in attacks on schools in recent months, with students and teachers abducted, especially in the North.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chkwuemeka Nwajiuba, made this known at the commemoration of the 2021 World Teachers’ Day (WTD) and the Presidents’ Teachers Schools Excellence Awards on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said: “The Ministry of Edu-cation is partnering the Ministry of Defence to ensure that students and teachers are safe.”

The President, who said the implementation of government promises targeted at repositioning education had begun, stressed that most of the targets would be achieved in January 2022, adding that negotiations were ongoing to ensure teachers’ salaries were prioritized as teachers welfare remains paramount.

Buhari said: “I am not going to recount the entire components/ for implementation; however, the Federal Ministry of Education has commenced the pilot implementation of the increase in retirement age to 65 or 40 years of service for teachers and education officers guidelines to ensure seamless implementation has been negotiated and outstanding salaries of affected teachers will soon be paid before December.

“The revitalization and repositioning of teachers is already on course and will significantly impact on relevant issues, preservice training, remuneration, in-service training, retirement, special allowances and assistance to own low-cost houses etc.

There will be more advocacy and consensus building with relevant stakeholders including state governments and others to realize all the targets that will reposition the 21st century teacher in Nigeria.”

