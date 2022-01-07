2021: Year kidnappers, bandits, gunmen held Nigerians hostage

T he year 2021 will not be forgotten in hurry, and it is due to the wanton killings and kidnappings of Nigerians that dogged the year. The year was dogged by banditry and kidnappings in the North East and South West. The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) held sway in the south East region by creating tension with their Sit-at-home, order and wanton killings and destruction by unknown gunmen. However, kidnappings and robberies were not left out in South West states. According to the vanguardngr.com, IPOB was founded in 2014 by Nnamdi Kanu, who is presently facing trial on terrorism and treason charges. The group was alleged to have been created to fight for the actualisation of Biafra State. Between January and June in 2021, suspected IPOB members allegedly killed dozens of security operatives and attacked at least 10 public buildings, including prisons and police stations.

The police stated that the group killed 21 police personnel in Imo State alone. In response, security forces were also alleged to have killed dozens of gunmen, as well as civilians, in areas where the attacks occurred. Amnesty International, a human rights group, estimated that the death toll from the violence within the same period in Anambra, Imo, Abia, and Ebonyi States might be up to hundreds. The vanguardngr.com also noted that the attacks had been quite frequent across the region since the April 6 with the raid of the Owerri Correctional Centre during which 1,844 inmates were set free and the building set ablaze.

On April 24, 2021, gunmen set ablaze the Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma. IPOB, on the same day, also lost ESN commander, Ikonso, during a gun battle with a security force. Six other ESN commanders were also killed in the gun battle. The issue of sit-at-home order is another issue by the group’s that force many to relocate out of the state. To demonstrate that their leader is still influential in the south-east despite the incarceration, IPOB called for a sit-at-home protest in south-eastern Nigerian cities to pressurise the government to release Kanu. Also to be remembered was the gruesome murder of late Dr. Dora Akunyili’s husband, Mr. Chike Akunyili. Chike was murdered by gunmen in Anambra State when he was returning from Enugu State, where he went to receive an award on behalf of his late wife. Chike was alleged to have been killed by members of the IPOB in a gruesome manner. Also, not forgotten was the death of a former special adviser to expresident Goodluck Jonathan, on Political Matters, Mr. Ahmed Gulak, who was shot dead on his way to the airport by gunmen in Owerri, Imo State.

Similarly, hoodlums alleged to be IPOB members attacked the country house of an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, at Anambra Nnewi. Igbokwe, who took to his Facebook Page to share the news, said: “IPOB invaded my house in Nnewi about now. I am sure they razed my house giving the jerry cans of petrol I saw being offloaded from their Sienna car via CCTV.” The bloodletting in southeast, did not only affected the socio-economic life of the region, but almost paralysed the education strides, leading to the state governments coming up with the idea of Saturday classes. One of the scariest threats for parents and business owners, travellers in Nigeria was the frequent kidnapping of schoolchildren from their classrooms and boarding houses and individuals.

According to reports, more than 1,000 students had been abducted from their schools between December 2020 and 2021 in the Northern parts of the country. Many were only released after thousands of Naira was paid as ransom to the kidnappers. These kidnappers, also referred to as, ‘bandits,’ sometimes raided villages, kidnap civilians and burnt down houses, churches and mosques.

The year also witnessed the unrelenting kidnapping of travellers, especially in the southwest states. It was due to these endless kidnappings and attacks of farmlands in southwest that led to the ushering in of Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho. Igboho, from Oyo State was described as a human right activist, Yoruba self-determination activist, and a philanthropist. He became popular in 2021 after he gave an ultimatum to herdsmen in Ibarapa to vacate the land after the killing of Dr. Aborode and then went ahead to enforce the ultimatum.

In Zamfara State alone, over 3,000 people have been killed since 2012 and the attacks are still going on. Hundreds of schools were closed down following abductions of children as young as three years old in Zamfara, Niger and Kaduna states. Many Nigerians, in different parts of the country, now see kidnapping as a lucrative industry, which is thriving and expanding into previously safe areas like South West regions, and seemingly beyond the control of the country’s security agencies. The year also witnessed the abduction of a retired Air Vice Marshal, Sikiru Smith. He was abducted by masked gunmen on a site on September, 28, 2021, at the Ajah area of Lagos State.

The gunmen whisked Smith away in a waiting speedboat and sped away, but he was later rescued by police operatives. On May 21, 2021, a military Beechcraft 350 aircraft conveying Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others, crashed at Kaduna International Airport on the airport’s runway at 6:pm. One of the major devastating and challenging periods in 2021 for Nigerians and Lagos State Government in particular was the ill-fated 21-storey Ikoyi building that collapsed on November 1, 2021, where over 44 people including the owner of the building perished.

The tragedy continued on November 2, 2021, when another two-storey building caved in at Osapa London, in the Lekki area of Lagos after a midnight downpour. No casualty was recorded in the collapse as it was said to be under construction. On November 17, 2021, after two weeks of seeming break in the serial collapses, a two-storey building under construction at Flour Mill Estate, Magbon, in the Olorunda Local Council Development Area in Badagry, collapsed, killing four, with the number of injured persons put at five.

The former Director of the Department of State Security Services (DSS), Mr. Dennis Amachree, reacting to security situation for the year 2022, said President Muhammadu Buhari in his New Year message gave a lot of time to security, especially human security, which won the hearts and minds of the ordinary citizens.

He added: “I will expect that much time be given to solving the root causes of insecurity, rather than thinking of the major event of the year, which is the upcoming general elections. It’s going to be a busy year, where much attention will not be given to security.

The divided attention is going to be the bane in the security sector for 2022.” Corroborating Mr. Amachree’s statement, Mr. Frank Oshanugor, a certified crime and protection officer, said his expectation for security in 2022 will be a concerted and courageous effort by the Buhari’s administration to publicly name those sponsoring terrorism and banditry in Nigeria. He complained that it was not just enough for the government to tell Nigerians that they knew the sponsors of terrorism and yet nothing had been done to bring such sponsors to book.

He added: “If the authorities fail to prosecute those identified sponsors, the government automatically becomes accomplice in the circumstance. The earlier the sponsors are identified and made to face prompt prosecution before the 2023 election period comes, the better it is for us as a country. I strongly feel that if the insecurity is not seriously curtailed, the 2023 election may not be held in some parts of the country, which will automatically lead to total breakdown of law and order.

We are already in the political period , where everything that has to do with security and governance will be forgotten, which allows kidnappers, bandits and other criminals to have their field day. Also, if I’m reading the body language of the President correctly, it seems he just wants to leave the villa and go home, without minding what the citizens are going through, especially in the northwest, northeast and other parts of the country.” A retired commissioner of police, Frank Odita said that from all indications so far, the security situation in Nigeria in this 2022 was not too clear. Odita said: “I must be very honest with you; there are certain indications that will give you an insight to what the security situation will look like in 2022. The indications are still not showing any threat yet.

IPOB that used to pose a threat to the country is gradually and tactically being neutralised. It is no longer fashionable, while the bandits are also going into extinction. But it takes commitment and financial reason to accomplish that.”

