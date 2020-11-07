2021budget: Ogun to recruit community leaders to monitor projects

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday said the state would recruit community leaders to monitor the execution of projects in their areas. The governor who spoke at the Virtual Town Consultative Meeting on 2020-2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and 2020 Budget for Ogun Central Senatorial District held at the governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, noted that involving community leaders would enable them to take ownership of such projects an ensure proper maintenance. He said a project tracking committee which was already in place, would work with people in the various communities in the State to see that projects executed in their areas meet required standards.
