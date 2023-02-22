2022/2023 NNL : Group draws to hold Wednesday

The draw for the Nigeria National League, NNL, ahead of the new season scheduled to kick off Friday March 3, 2023 has been fixed for Wednesday February 22, 2023.

The draw which will be virtual will hold at the secretariat of the Most Important league in the country, Wuse zone 7, Olusegun Obasanjo way, Abuja in the morning. Forty-three teams, 19 and 24 drawn from the Northern and Southern conferences of the league are expected to join via zoom for the draw which will establish how the teams will play.

The fixtures and formats of the draw will further be made known to the clubs .

However, NNL management has placed a caveat that only clubs that have duly complied with the club licensing registration formalities will be legible to be drawn in the fixtures.

