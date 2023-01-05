Sports

2022/2023 NPFL: Lobi Stars are battle ready, says Dominic Iorfa

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Dominic Iorfa led management of Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi has said the players are battle ready for the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season scheduled to kick off by weekend. Speaking to sports writers in a telephone interview from the United Kingdom, where he is on vacation, the former Super Eagles forward stated that “the club has made some quality recruitment and the Coach Baba Ganaru led technical crew have finetuned the players into top shape, and are mentally and physically fit, ready for the Nigeria Professional Football League to start.

“Theboysarealsoawareof what is at stake, on the side of the management we have done our best to createacondusiveenvironment, for the players to perform better when the NPFL kicks off.” Iorfa posited that the welfare of players remain a top priority to him, as evidenced in the prompt payment of salaries and other sundry allowances. He commended the Chairman of the club, who is also the Deputy Governor of Benue State, Engr. Benson Abounu, as well as Governor Samuel Ortom for their support to the club. While commending people of the state for keeping faith with the club, Iorfa enjoined the teaming supporters to continue to pray for the success of the team in the coming season. New Telegraph sports learnt that Makurdi-based side has intensified preparations ahead of the new season as the technical crew drills the players daily at Aper Aku Stadium, ready for the league commencement.

 

Our Reporters

