2022 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs calls for Entries

The United States(US) Consulate General in Lagos has partnered with the Ascend Studios Foundation(ASF), for the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE).

A United State’s Government initiative set up to empower female entrepreneurs all over the world would be selecting 200 participants from the 17 States of Southern Nigeria for the fourth year of AWE.

Also, AWE would support the comprehensive rehabilitation and reintegration of returned migrants, 50 female returnees will also take part in the program.

The release was made available by the Managing director, YD Company, a Public Relation Firm, Ms. Yetunde Ogunnubi said that, “ The deadline for the entries would end next month 7th, 2022.

“Accompanying this highly competitive program is the opportunity for the graduates of AWE to become an automatic member of the U.S. government exchange alumni community, a conferment that grants them access to extensive network of top and similar business-minded professionals all over the country.

“Statistics have shown that women’s participation in the economy drives better global businesses, resilient values, economic growth and sustainable development.

“The AWE initiative is an enormous platform for female entrepreneurs in Nigeria to access classroom-like theoretical and practical insights, expand their networks, and build sustainable businesses.

“The program offers a complete business training through intensive and well-curated sessions facilitated by seasoned industry experts and business leaders on one part and access to the Dream Builder platform- a blended business training course developed for women through a partnership between Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management and global copper mining company Freeport-McMoRan, on the other.”

The Chief Executive Officer(CEO), ASF, Dr. Inya Lawal said that, “This is another great opportunity for women to participate in the economic and leadership space and we encourage many female entrepreneurs to apply for the program. This program is a game-changer for business owners. We have seen exponential growth in the businesses of our alumni, and we look forward to welcoming successful applicants this year”.

