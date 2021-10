The registration process for the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will commence on Monday, November 1, organisers have confirmed. Interested participants in the February 12, 2022 race will have the chance to register online or by picking hard copy forms at the Marathon Office inside the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The forms for the 2022 race will also be made available in selected Access Bank branches.

According to a press statement issued by Olukayode Thomas, Head of Communication and Media for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, unlike the last edition which was restricted to only elite runners, the 2022 race will be open for all; including fun runners in the 10km category.

Thomas explained that across the world, road races have since returned to full capacity after the initial reduction in the number of participants and outright cancellations occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said “Yes, we are back to full capacity just like the other top races across the world. With the return of the 10km fun run, we should be having close to 80,000-100,000 participants at the seventh edition of our yearly race”.

Already seen as the biggest oneday event on the continent, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is set to become the first marathon in Nigeria to organize the 7th edition.

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is also the first race to win a World Athletics Bronze Label in Africa after two editions and the first in the world to win the prestigious Silver Label after four editions.

Like this: Like Loading...